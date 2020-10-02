Hilaria Baldwin Wants Trolls to Stop Mom-Shaming Her: ‘I’m Working Too Hard’

Good vibes only. Hilaria Baldwin isn’t interested in hearing from the parenting police while raising her and Alec Baldwin’s five kids.

“Don’t shame me,” the Living Clearly Method author, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, October 1. “I’m working too hard. I am here trying to take care of my kids, trying to teach my kids, trying to take care of a new baby, trying to keep everybody in my hand on top of that. Do not shame me. Do not work-shame me.”

The “Mom Brain” podcast cohost added, “I am doing my very best. And I have no sleep on top of that.”

While negative social media comments “used to get to” the Spain native, she now brushes them off. “[Haters] don’t know me. They don’t know my life and my experience,” she told Us.

With that in mind, Hilaria tries “not to shame” social media trolls when she chooses to clap back at their comments. “I want to explain myself, explain my reasonings, [but] put my foot down, protect myself, protect my family,” the former yoga instructor explained to Us. “I try to think like, ‘Could we bond afterwards?’ I mean, I’m not trying to close you away.”

She and the Saturday Night Live star, 62, share five kids — Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and Eduardo, 3 weeks. The actor is also the father of daughter Ireland Baldwin, 24, with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.

After welcoming their youngest son last month, Hilaria received criticism for posting to Instagram with a newborn at home. “I’m not interested in those opinions,” the Yoga Vida creator wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “Five kids in, we are happy, healthy, bonded, tired, busy, but blessed. The split second it takes to snap a pic or put it here, on our community that we have built for years, is something I enjoy.”

She concluded, “I look back to these pics and am always happy to pause and document. I never regret it. … Now back to my family.”

With reporting by Carly Sloane