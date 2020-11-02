Hilaria Baldwin Slams Troll Telling Her to ‘Focus’ on Her Kids, Not Her Body

Not having it! Hilaria Baldwin defended herself against an Instagram troll after working out without her kids.

When the Living Clearly Method author, 36, posted a Sunday, November 1, Instagram video of herself exercising while wearing “a bikini bottom,” the hater commented, “You seem nice, but how about maybe go focus on your sweet little kids or go outside for a walk and stop being so neurotic and annoying about your body being in perfect form so you can get more likes and attention.”

The “Mom Brain” podcast cohost clapped back on her Instagram Story, writing, “I, for one, am getting really bored of these kinds of comments. Deep breath.”

The Spain native, who shares Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and Eduardo, 1 month, with Alec Baldwin, went on to pen a long message for the parenting police, telling the troll to “take notes.”

“Shaming isn’t allowed on my page,” the fitness guru wrote. “When you say these things, it doesn’t hurt my feelings. It used to. Now, I have come to understand why people like you do this. … You talk about me going for a walk with my kids. If you are paying attention to my Stories, the kids and I went for a full hike today amongst many other super fun things. Now I breast-feed my baby as I write this to you.”

Earlier this month, the former yoga instructor defended her decision to post a picture in her underwear one month after her youngest son’s arrival after being told to “hide” her postpartum progress.

“I’m one of the biggest cheerleaders for body positivity and love,” Hilaria wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “One thing you MUST know is that it comes in ALL different shapes and sizes, MINE INCLUDED. I don’t judge anyone’s body. … Should I hide because of my body? I don’t do anything wrong to be ashamed of my figure.”

The Yoga Vida creator has been showing her post-baby body since one day after Eduardo’s September birth. Victorious’ Daniella Monet called Hilaria’s first update “incredible,” while Tori Spelling wrote, “Beautiful mom warrior.”