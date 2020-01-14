Take that! Hilaria Baldwin clapped back at mom-shamers after taking her and Alec Baldwin’s children outside without coats on.

“I can’t believe that when I post a photo of my kids with no jackets it starts such a controversy,” the fitness guru, 36, wrote on her Monday, January 13, Instagram Story. “I think there are a few things we should consider before you worrying about my children with no coats seemingly RUINS your Monday.”

The “Mom Brains” podcast cohost, who shares Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 19 months, with the actor, 61, wrote, “1. It was nearly 70 this weekend. 2. Someone pointed out that since I posted this photo today it doesn’t matter what temp it was this weekend. Not sure the logic of this. I can assure you this was taken Saturday am. 3. That my children are gonna get a cold from not wearing coats. Just so you know, you get sick from a virus and not no jacket.”

In the photo in question, the Living Clearly Method author waited to cross a street with her “Baldwinitos.” While Rafael wore a red jacket, his siblings rocked long-sleeve tees.

Hilaria and the Saturday Night Live star have their hands full with such a big family, and the former yoga instructor joked with Us Weekly exclusively in August that she gets alone time “maybe three times a year” and cherishes those “magical moments” of solitude.

“Our house is chaotic and so much fun,” Hilaria shared at the time. “We’ve embraced this craziness that is our clan.”

While she and the Emmy winner, who also shares 24-year-old daughter Ireland with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger, want to add more babies to their brood, Hilaria suffered a miscarriage in November. The pregnancy loss was her second in seven months.

“We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be.”

Hilaria and Alec tied the knot in 2012.