So relatable. Amy Schumer tried to pass Hilaria Baldwin’s postpartum lingerie photo off as her own on Monday, December 21.

“[My son], Gene, and I wanted to wish everyone a happy holiday season,” the actress, 39, captioned the reposted Instagram shot of Baldwin, 36, holding her son Eduardo, 3 months, while wearing a black bra and matching underwear. “Enjoy it with whatever family members are talking to you this year.”

90 Day Fiancé’s Loren Brovarnik jokingly asked the Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo author if she had gotten a haircut, while Baldwin commented with laughing-crying emojis.

The fitness guru originally posted the photo on Sunday, December 20, writing, “Post-bath, getting ready for the day photo by [my daughter], Carmen. Can’t stop smelling this baby.”

The former yoga instructor’s husband, Alec Baldwin, also reposted the social media upload to his own account, writing, “Oh, no.”

The couple welcomed their baby boy in September, and the little one joined Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, and Romeo, 2.

Hilaria gave her followers the first glimpse of her postpartum body one day after giving birth. “Thank you body for all that you have done and all that you continue to do,” the Spain native captioned a comparison pregnancy shot. “I am grateful for this journey, housing and growing my son, delivering him safely and to feel ready for me to return to me … step by step, taking a path of patience, nurturing, and time.”

The following month, the Living Clearly Method author clapped back at Instagram comments that she should “hide” her progress.

“I’m one of the biggest cheerleaders for body positivity and love,” Hilaria wrote via Instagram in October. “One thing you MUST know is that it comes in ALL different shapes and sizes, MINE INCLUDED. I don’t judge anyone’s body. … Should I hide because of my body? I don’t do anything wrong to be ashamed of my figure.”

As for Schumer, the New York native welcomed her and Chris Fischer’s son in May 2019. The Emmy nominee returned to standup comedy two weeks later.