Not here for the criticism. Alec Baldwin snapped at several Instagram users as questions about wife Hilaria Baldwin’s background continue to make headlines.

The 62-year-old posted a Mark Twain quote about lying on Monday, December 28, the day after social media users accused the 36-year-old former yoga instructor of faking her Spanish heritage.

“A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes,” the quote read.

It didn’t take long for things to get tense in the comments section of the Instagram post. After one person wrote, “Just please stop insulting people who can see clear facts,” Alec replied, “She was born in Boston but grew up in Spain. You got it?”

Another social media user wrote, “Like your wife being Spanish when she lived In Massachusetts her entire life. I take it her accent is fake as well ? FRAUDS !”

The 30 Rock star subsequently fired back, “Go f—k yourself.”

Hilaria, who married Alec in 2012, addressed the controversy on Sunday, admitting that her real name is Hillary.

“I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA. We celebrate both cultures in our home — Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised,” the mother of five said in a lengthy Instagram video. “This is very important to me. I understand that my story is a little different, but it is mine, and I’m very proud of it. … Yes, I am a white girl. Europe has a lot of white people in there. My family is white. Ethnically, I am a mix of many many many things. Culturally, I grew up with two cultures. So, it’s really as simple as that.”

The author also acknowledged her fluctuating Spanish accent.

“I am that person, if I’ve been speaking a lot of Spanish, I tend to mix them or if I’m speaking a lot of English I mix that, it’s one of those things I’ve always been insecure about,” she told her 862,000 followers.

Hilaria and Alec share five kids: Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo 2, and Eduardo, 3 months. The It’s Complicated actor initially urged his fans to “consider the source” when the controversy first broke on Sunday.

The following day, Alec responded to a magazine article that slammed Hilaria’s “exaggerated” accent “that she appropriated as an adult,” tweeting, “Fake? Exaggerated? Appropriated an accent as an adult? She lived in Spain for many years as a child. She lived both places.”