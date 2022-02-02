Future mom! Mia Goth, whose on-again, off-again partner is Shia LaBeouf, reportedly expecting her first child.

According to TMZ, the actress, 27, seemingly debuted her baby bump during a Saturday, November 13, Chuck E. Cheese date. The London native rocked a green tank and black pants during the outing. On Friday, January 28, Goth gave another glimpse of her bare stomach in a white top while out and about in Pasadena, California.

The couple first began dating in 2012 after meeting on the set of Nymphomanic: Vol II. The former costars sparked engagement rumors three years later when Goth was spotted with a ring on her finger at a Paris fashion show.

In October 2016, they wed in Las Vegas.

“The plan was for it to be a private deal,” the actor, 35, told Ellen DeGeneres later that same month. “Part of the package, the King Tut package, you get a livestream for free. [It’s] part of the deal. And I said, ‘Ya know, we don’t really need that as a matter of fact. We’ll just take our private tape. We got our moms there,’ and they said ‘no problem.’ We get back home and it’s like, ‘Whoa, hey listen, something changed!”

The California native explained, “I [called the church] up and they said somebody pressed the wrong button that sends the video to TMZ. I said, ‘I understood.’ I checked with my girl, and she said, ‘Hey, what are you gonna do?’ And you know, it’s love. We’re proud of it. It was love. [Our] dads couldn’t be there, so it was kind of nice to have them there watching in a way.”

By 2018, the pair had called it quits. “Shia and Mia have filed for divorce,” the Honey Boy star’s rep told Us Weekly at the time. “The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private.”

The duo have reunited multiple times over the years, from talking on a bench in Los Angeles in March 2020 to their arcade date on Saturday. The Even Stevens alum was also spotted wearing a wedding ring in February 2020 at the Oscars.

While on and off with Goth, the Emmy nominee dated musician FKA Twigs and Maid actress Margaret Qualley.

The Grammy nominee, 33, sued LaBeouf in December 2020 for sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress. Qualley, 27, told Harper’s Bazaar the following month that she believed Twigs’ allegations.

The former Disney Channel star took a hiatus from acting and began seeking treatment. “Shia needs help and he knows that,” LaBeouf’s attorney said in a statement at the time. “We are actively seeking the kind of meaningful, intensive, long-term inpatient treatment that he desperately needs.”