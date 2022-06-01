Growing their family! Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are expecting their second child — and sharing all of the details exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“I couldn’t be more excited. I don’t know who I’m the most excited for — myself or Gunner or Spencer,” pregnant Montag, who is due in December, tells Us. “I just felt like something was missing. I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love for. And I kept praying about it. I’m like, if I’m not meant to have another kid — because I had accepted that at this point — I just wanted to not have that desire so strongly and I just wasn’t sure if it was going to happen or not. I just get so emotional about it.”

Montag, 35, and Pratt, 38, who wed in 2008, are the parents of son Gunner, 4. The Pratt Daddy Crystals founder tells Us that it’s been a “roller-coaster” for the couple trying to conceive baby No 2.

“Heidi has been crying a lot. It’s like every month, ‘Here we go.’ I was like, ‘If it happens, it happens.’ But Heidi didn’t want to do it that way,” he says. “It was so long at this point I don’t know if I have any emotion left because it was very challenging.”

The “Body Language” singer tells Us that she “tried really hard” to go with the flow, but she got “concerned” after six months of trying to get pregnant.

“I think a lot of women struggle with this and it’s just not something a lot of people talk about because it’s so hard and it’s so personal. And I felt really blessed having Gunner and having such a beautiful healthy son, so I was trying not to be ungrateful for my life and for what I do have,” the Hills alum says. “And at the same time, it was such a deep longing in my heart that I had — wanting a sibling for Gunner and wanting to expand our family.”

Montag tells Us that it was “about 18 months” of trying before she learned she was pregnant, noting that their friend and former costar Brody Jenner even offered to pay for IVF treatments “a few months ago.”

While the pair haven’t been shy about their efforts to get pregnant (keep reading for more details of the extreme diets and more they tried), Montag and Pratt are gearing up for how their life will change now that baby No. 2. is a reality.

“There are definitely different challenges and some nerves that are coming up with having a second child,” Montag says. “It’s going to be a big adjustment for all of us. I mean, we are moving Gunner out of his room into a different room. There’s going to be a baby waking up throughout the night, hoping it doesn’t wake Gunner up. This time, [even with my] pregnancy — I don’t get to rest and sleep when the baby does. I have a toddler to wake up with, take care of and I’m going to have the baby. So it’s going to be a big juggling act.”

