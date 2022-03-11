Defending her new diet. Heidi Montag explained why she’s eating raw meat amid her struggles to conceive baby No. 2.

“I have been trying to get pregnant for over a year and a half, [so] I’m willing to try different things,” the Hills: New Beginnings star, 35, told People on Thursday, March 10. “It’s a great source of nutrients! I have felt incredible on this diet. A lot more energy, clarity, increased libido and overall improvement on chronic pain I have had.”

The Colorado native explained that she “love[s] trying new things” and thought she would “give … the carnivore diet a try,” noting that there is “always risk eating raw just like eating raw sushi.”

The reality star added, “When you think about where the most nutrients are that are bio available to humans without toxins, organs are very nutritious parts of animals. Culturally organs are a critical part. Eating raw liver is going to preserve as many nutrients as possible.”

The Hills alum, who is married to Spencer Pratt, made headlines last month when she filmed herself eating bull testicles and raw liver. “Not too bad,” Montag said of the former. “[It’s] slippery. I might need to cook this. Here’s a little piece of it. Really chewy.”

As for the liver, the Laguna Beach alum took a “huge bite” after praising the alleged “health benefits” of eating raw meat. “You definitely get used to it,” she said at the time.

Montag and her husband, 38, have been vocal about their attempts to conceive baby No. 2 since last year. (The duo previously welcomed son Gunner, now 4, in October 2017.)

The MTV personalities’ fertility struggles have added “stress” to their marriage, Pratt exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2021.

“It’s the first time I feel like we’ve had a real … hardship,” the Princes of Malibu alum explained at the time. “We’ve had so much drama and negativity [from] outside factors, and this is the first time that something is internalized in our relationship that is out of our hands.”

The California native’s quotes came one month after Pratt’s wife had a hysteroscopic polypectomy surgery to better her chances of getting pregnant.

“I’m hoping that this … works that this is the only reason I haven’t been able to get pregnant,” Montag said in an August 2021 YouTube video filmed from her hospital bed. “Hopefully after this, I can get pregnant right away. … I can have intercourse in two days and I’m ovulating, so hopefully, this is the time.”