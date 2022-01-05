Future family of four? Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have been open about their fertility struggles while trying to conceive their second baby.

The Hills: New Beginnings stars became parents in October 2017 when their son, Gunner, arrived. “We are so blessed to have a beautiful healthy baby boy,” the Colorado native exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “It was the hardest and most rewarding experience.”

Her husband chimed in, “[This was] officially the most lit day of my life.”

Gunner’s birth came six months after Us broke the news that the reality stars were starting a family. “I have never been more excited,” the then-pregnant star gushed in April 2017. “The reality is sinking in that we are going to have a child! I’ve read every pregnancy book, and now I realize I don’t know anything.”

Pratt noted that his wife had “planned and thought about” becoming a mom for years, saying, “Heidi has wanted to be a mom since the day I met her.”

The following month, the MTV personalities exclusively told Us the sex of their baby-to-be. “It was in my heart to have a boy,” Montag said in May 2017. “I thought Spencer really used to want a boy, and then a few months ago we had a conversation where he said, ‘Let’s just make sure it’s healthy. Boy or girl, I don’t care.’”

The “Turn Ya Head” singer cried in October 2018 while celebrating her son’s 1st birthday, tearfully saying in an Instagram video: “God is amazing. Gunner is just such a blessing, and I can’t believe it’s already been a year. It’s been the most amazing and challenging year of my entire life. But it’s just been so great, every moment.”

As for Pratt, the California native considers fatherhood to be “the best part of life.” He told Us in October 2021 that he is “literally a different person” while raising Gunner.

“I had goals of trying to be Kim K[ardashian]-level rich and famous, but then, thankfully, now being a dad, just the simple moments of being grounded as a parent are so powerful,” the Princes of Malibu alum explained at the time. “Not saying I wouldn’t love being Kim K-rich and famous.”

Keep scrolling for an inside look at his and Montag’s journey toward baby No. 2.