Bumping along! While posting rare photos of her son, Jack, on Monday, January 3, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gave a glimpse of her growing baby bump.

“Here’s looking at you 2022!” the model, 34, captioned an Instagram slideshow with her 4-year-old. “Wishing everyone a very happy new year!”

In the social media upload, the United Kingdom native enjoyed a foggy walk with her toddler. The little one rocked a beanie and puffy vest while using a pair of binoculars. His mom covered her budding belly in a long coat, which she paired with black boots and a matching hat. The mother-son pair also enjoyed the views from a flight before later hanging at home in their pajamas.

Huntington-Whiteley shares her son with fiancé Jason Statham, and the couple have kept the little one private since welcoming him in June 2017. “Our little man arrived!” the new mom wrote via Instagram at the time. “Jack Oscar Statham 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th.”

Four years later, the duo announced that baby No. 2 is on the way. “Taaa daahhh,” the pregnant star captioned mirror selfies showing her stomach in August 2021. “Round two.”

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel kept her baby bump progress under wraps until four months later when she shared more “bump ’n go” photos via Instagram.

Being a mother has sparked an identity “shift” in Huntington-Whiteley, the actress told Net-A-Porter in November 2021, explaining, “For a period after I had my first son, there was a … sort of mourning of the loss of your old life and who you were. I just remember feeling like the rug was pulled out from underneath me.”

After noting that coming to terms with the transition took “a long time,” the Mad Max star added, “I think once I stepped into the role, embraced it, everything sort of relaxed a little bit. I did start to feel this new sense of life. And now in my 30s, my confidence is so much [greater], and my ability to make decisions and not second-guess myself is stronger. I genuinely feel like my life is much more well-rounded.”

Huntington-Whiteley started dating Statham, 54, in 2010, and the actor got down on one knee six years later.

