Model mom! Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is pregnant, expecting baby No. 2 with fiancé Jason Statham.

“Taaa daahhh !! #round2,” the actress, 34, captioned a Thursday, August 19, Instagram slideshow.

In the social media upload, the expectant star showed a variety of different outfits, ranging from black jumpsuits to matching gowns. In the final photo, she cradled her baby bump in a tight white dress.

Fellow models-turned-moms gushed over her news in the comments. “Congrats!” Elsa Hosk, who shares 6-month-old daughter Tuulikki with Tom Daly, wrote, while mother of three Karolina Kurkova added, “Soo happy for you.”

Huntington-Whiteley became a parent in June 2017 when son Jack arrived. “Our little man arrived,” the new mom captioned a black-and-white Instagram reveal at the time. “Jack Oscar Statham 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th.”

The reveal came four months after the English model debuted her budding belly in a bikini on the beach. “Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting,” she captioned the Instagram announcement in February 2017. “Lots of love.”

The Mad Max: Fury Road star gained 55 pounds while pregnant with her baby boy, which she called a “very humbling” experience in December 2019.

“I would look in the mirror and I was like, I have 35-40 pounds to lose,” she told Ashley Graham of her postpartum weight loss at the time. “I go to the gym, go to the gym, go to the gym, it’s not falling off, it’s not coming off. It was very humbling for me because [I’ve] had a certain body type for most of my life. … Working out in the gym and looking back at myself and feeling like s—t, I was like, ‘Now I understand how hard it is for some people to get to the gym.’”

One month prior, the Transformers star exclusively told Us Weekly that motherhood came with another unexpected twist, bringing her closer to Victoria’s Secret’s Behati Prinsloo.

“Behati and I have grown up together,” Huntington-Whiteley said of the Namibian model, 33, who shares Dusty, 4, and Gio, 3, with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine. “I’ve known her since we were 15, 16, starting out in London as young models and then we moved to New York around the same time … and then we both moved out to L.A. Since we’ve had our children, they play together, we get together. It’s very sweet to see all these years go past with the different stages we’ve gone through.”

Huntington-Whiteley and Statham, 54, got engaged in 2016 after nearly five years of dating.