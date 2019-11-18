



Bonding over their babies! Behati Prinsloo and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have “reconnected” since becoming moms.

“Behati and I have grown up together,” the actress, 32, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Revolve Awards 2019 sponsored by Ruffino Prosecco on Friday, November 15. “I’ve known her since we were 15, 16, starting out in London as young models and then we moved to New York around the same time … and then we both moved out to LA. Since we’ve had our children, they play together, we get together. It’s very sweet to see all these years go past with the different stages we’ve gone through.”

The Transformers: Dark of the Moon star, who welcomed son Jack, 2, with her husband, Jason Statham, in 2017, went in to tell Us that she and Prinsloo, 31, don’t give each other parenting tips. “I always like to steer clear of giving anybody advice because I find motherhood and womanhood is really about sharing with one another,” the British model explained. “It’s talking about your own experiences and being really honest.”

Prinsloo and her husband, Adam Levine, share daughters Dusty Rose, 3, and Gio Grace, 21 months. After her eldest’s arrival, the Victoria’s Secret Angel suffered from postpartum depression, and the Maroon 5 frontman, 40, was a huge help.

“My husband was so incredibly supportive and always got me out of it,” the Nambian model revealed during a June Today show appearance. “I think it’s very normal, though, as a young mom and a new mom to feel helpless and to feel overly emotional, you know. I think I got lucky not to have it to an extreme case, but you can see yourself spiraling.”

She advised other women experiencing the same emotions to “ask for help.” Prinsloo explained, “No matter how small your feelings and stress — or whatever it is about being a new mom — there’s always help out there and support from family and friends. And I think nobody judges anyone.”

Prinsloo didn’t have postpartum depression following her youngest’s birth in February 2018, she explained in January. “After the second one, everything felt so much easier — it was easier for me to work out … breastfeeding was easier,” the first Pink contract model told PorterEdit at the time.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe