Behati Prinsloo Had 'a Little Postpartum Depression' After First Pregnancy

Opening up. Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine’s first daughter, Dusty Rose, was born more than than two years ago, but the Victoria’s Secret Angel is now ready to speak out about the struggles she faced after giving birth.

“After my first baby, I had a little postpartum depression,” Prinsloo, 30, said in the latest edition of NET-A-PORTER’s digital magazine, PorterEdit. “It was difficult to get back into normal life.”

When the Namibia native got pregnant with her second child, daughter Gio Grace, 10 months, however, things were different. “After the second one, everything felt so much easier — it was easier for me to work out … breastfeeding was easier,” she explained.

Prinsloo feels fortunate because she “didn’t feel under pressure to get back in shape” after her pregnancies. She revealed, “[Victoria’s Secret] never asked me when I was going to be back.”

The model was excited to return to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show catwalk in November, saying she felt “empowered” to be back just eight months after having Gio, but also admitted that she really enjoyed her time off.

“I’ve been modeling for 15 years and when I got pregnant — I didn’t want to do anything [after giving birth],” Prinsloo said. “I wanted to enjoy my time. I really liked being pregnant and not working. When I got pregnant the second time, I just did the same thing.”

The first Pink contract model, who tied the knot with Levine, 39, in July 2014, told Us Weekly in December that the Maroon 5 frontman is “actually really strict,” when it comes to parenting. She explained, “He’s actually stricter than me and I thought I was going to be the strict one,” she said. “He’s, like, very about not … creating bad habits, which I’m like, ‘I see that.’ He’s like, ‘You can’t show her TV when she has breakfast every day because she’s gonna want that all the time.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, you’re right.’

The 5-foot-11 star also told Us at the time that she would like more kids “eventually,” but wants to wait before trying to expand their brood. She added, “I definitely want these two to grow up a little more and experience the two of them together before I do another one, but I think there are more in the future for sure.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!