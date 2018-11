The 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was just the beginning of a fun-filled night! Bella Hadid, The Weeknd, Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo and Shawn Mendes were among the celebrities who headed to afterparties in New York City once the annual fashion show concluded on Thursday, November 8 — and Us Weekly was there to take in all of the action.

See more photos and get the exclusive details below!