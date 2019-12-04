



A new normal. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley opened up about her struggles to lose her pregnancy weight after she welcomed her son, Jack, in June 2017.

“I would look in the mirror and I was like, I have 35-40 pounds to lose,” the model, 32, revealed on Tuesday, December 3, on Ashley Graham’s “Pretty Big Deal” podcast. “I go to the gym, go to the gym, go to the gym, it’s not falling off, it’s not coming off. It was very humbling for me because [I’ve] had a certain body type for most of my life … Working out in the gym and looking back at myself and feeling like s—t, I was like, ‘Now I understand how hard it is for some people to get to the gym.’”

When she was carrying her and Jason Statham’s little one, the former Victoria’s Secret model really “enjoyed” herself. “I let the reins go,” she said of her pregnancy diet. “It’s a new experience, so you’re kind of like, ‘Well, let’s see how this goes.’ And six months in I was like, ‘WHAT! This is crazy!’”

Although it “took a minute” for the British model to feel “empowered” by her changing body, she “basically walked around naked for the last month at home.”

Since welcoming Jack, she has reconnected with fellow model Behati Prinsloo over motherhood. “Behati and I have grown up together,” the Transformers: Dark of the Moon star explained to Us Weekly exclusively last month. “I’ve known her since we were 15, 16, starting out in London as young models and then we moved to New York around the same time … and then we both moved out to LA. Since we’ve had our children, they play together, we get together. It’s very sweet to see all these years go past with the different stages we’ve gone through.”

That being said, she and the Nambian model, 31, don’t give each other parenting tips. “I always like to steer clear of giving anybody advice because I find motherhood and womanhood is really about sharing with one another,” Huntington-Whiteley told Us. “It’s talking about your own experiences and being really honest.”