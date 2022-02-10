Debuting her baby bump! Jodie Whittaker stylishly revealed her pregnancy news while walking the Brit Awards 2022 red carpet.

“The beautiful #jodiewhittaker in our custom made beanbag ball dress for #thebritawards2022 @britawardsinc,” Cimone designer Carli Pearson wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, February 8. “The dress is all made from end of life materials and was created specifically to incorporate her pregnancy, while allowing Jodie to retain her sense of self. We’ve worked with Jodie before and love the energy she brings to our pieces. For this occasion, we wanted to make something both structured and yet playful and this is the result!”

The Doctor Who alum, 39, first became a mom in April 2015 when she and husband Christian Contreras welcomed their first child, a now 6-year-old daughter whose name they have yet to reveal.

Two years later, the English star was named the first female lead of the BBC show, and she announced her exit from the series in July 2021 after three seasons.

“In 2017, I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes. I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them,” the actress wrote in a statement at the time. “I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I’ve learnt forever. My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life.”

The Broadchurch alum went on to thank showrunner Chris Chibnall, who was also exiting the show, thanking the writer, 51, for “entrusting” her with the “incredible” role.

“We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side, and pass on the baton together,” Whittaker concluded at the time. “So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had. I know change can be scary and none of us know what’s out there. That’s why we keep looking. Travel hopefully. The universe will surprise you. Constantly.”

In a statement of his own, Chibnall wrote, “So now our shift is done, and we’re handing back the Tardis keys. Jodie’s magnificent, iconic Doctor has exceeded all our high expectations. I can’t imagine working with a more inspiring Doctor – so I’m not going to! Jodie’s magnificent, iconic Doctor has exceeded all our high expectations. She’s been the gold standard leading actor, shouldering the responsibility of being the first female Doctor with style, strength, warmth, generosity and humor.”

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.