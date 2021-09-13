'Doctor Who' Actress Tanya Fear Reported Missing in Los Angeles

British comedian and actress Tanya Fear is missing after recently moving to Los Angeles, per NBC News.

Alex Cole, Fear’s manager, told the outlet on Sunday, September 12, that the Kick-Ass 2 star was last seen on Thursday, September 9, near the Hollywood Bowl. She had relocated to California two months prior to perform standup comedy. Cole last spoke with her client at the beginning of September, telling NBC News that Fear’s disappearance was a “shock.”

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that a missing person’s report was filed for Fear on Thursday. Fans later set up a Twitter account to share information about the Spotless star’s whereabouts, claiming on Monday, September 13, that Fear may have been seen near a local Trader Joe’s one day prior.

“Since she’s been [in California], she’s had a great career and this is just the beginning,” Cole told ABC News as the search continued. “We’re obviously concerned and (hope) we find out this is a simple mistake and we find her.”

Fear appeared in one episode of the BBC’s Doctor Who in 2018 as Dr. Jade McIntyre. She is also known for her work in British series Midsomer Murders and Endeavor.

On August 30, Fear celebrated the end of a standup gig at Los Angeles’ HaHa Comedy Club in her last social media upload before she was reported missing.

“So honored to have had my first show @hahacomedyclub still blows my mind that I shared the stage with LEGENDS! @mrdouglaswilliams @dennylove4real @chadmrodgers @malikbazille y’all are amazing! I enjoyed the mischief and tomfoolery immensely👸🏽🇿🇼🇬🇧🇺🇸,” she captioned an Instagram pic of herself on the stage. “Thank you to people that came out to support me, it means everything! Thank you to @franklinthomasyi for giving me this amazing opportunity 🙌🏽🙏🏽🤍.”

Weeks prior, she shared footage from one of her sets. “Thrilled to grace the stage @thecomedynook and highlight the important issues that are close to my heart xoxo💋 #NerdyHotGirlHumor,” she captioned the clip.

In the video, Fear joked about wanting to “advocate for one of the most forgotten and marginalized communities that [has] been hit hardest by the [coronavirus] pandemic,” a community she herself identifies with.

“Many of us bad bitches have been forced to walk the streets like civilians,” she teased. “I’ll just be walking down the street smizing, like, ‘Can you tell? Can you tell what’s underneath?’ … You know, it’s been that long since I’ve needed to have a personality, I’m just so out of the loop.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Fear’s manager for comment.