Their “rainbow baby”! Younger alum Nico Tortorella and their spouse, Bethany C. Meyers, are expecting their first child after years of fertility struggles.

“Rainbow baby coming 3.9.23,” Meyers, 35, captioned a photo from the pair’s maternity shoot via their Instagram Story on Thursday, August 25. “LITERALLY OUR WEDDING ANNIVERSARY.”

The fitness instructor also shared a photo of their baby bump via their Instagram Stories, posting a selfie of themselves and Tortorella, 34, in front of a mirror. Meyers wore a silver workout jumpsuit underneath a flowing yellow coverup, which was exposed to show off their pregnancy.

“No strategic boxes,” the Missouri native wrote over the image, referencing their past attempts to hide their pregnancy when posting on Instagram.

In Meyers’ Instagram grid post, which they shared on Wednesday, they wrote a lengthy caption detailing their and Tortorella’s elation — and empathizing with any followers who could be struggling with fertility issues as well.

“There is so much to tell you all about this unexpected story of how we finally conceived, but today I just want to sit in the excitement of getting to share our news with all of you. Our 🌈 baby is in my belly,” they shared.

“For those of you who are still on your journey to parenthood, I know this news may feel painful. I know some of you may have just had another failed cycle, or found out your pregnancy wasn’t viable, or some other hiccup in this wild game they call trying to conceive,” Meyers added, noting how hard it can be for people dealing with fertility problems to see pregnancy announcements. “Permission to mute me, step away or feel all of those feels. I’ve been there too.”

They also offered hope to anyone going through the trenches of trying to have a baby. “About a year ago, a fellow infertility warrior who finally had their rainbow baby told me this – ‘it sucks until one day it doesn’t’ and they were right,” they concluded. “Sending love to each and everyone one of you. More about our story to come.”

For their part, Tortorella — who married Meyers in 2018 after 12 years of dating — shared the same set of maternity photos via their own Instagram grid, writing, “The baby. coming 3.9 @bethanycmeyers i love you. 🕊.”

The Scream 4 actor’s post was immediately met with words of congratulations from their fellow stars.

“Da baby coming!!!!” commented their Younger costar Hilary Duff. “HI BABY! Congrats! Love u,” Snooki wrote.

In June 2021, Tortorella exclusively gushed to Us Weekly about how much they and Meyers wanted children.

“I’m really great with babies! And we’ve been talking about having babies forever,” they told Us at the time. “I feel like our babies will just choose when the time is right. It’s not actually going to be us that makes that decision.”

It’s a sentiment the couple echoed that November when they shared their “Baby-Making Song” on social media.

“We’re tryin to get pregnant. It’s harder than expected. In all our years of schoolin’, the books they had us foolin’,” the duo sang, ending the cute ditty on a hopeful note. “So, don’t you worry. Your baby’s not in any hurry. It’ll happen when it’s right you’ll see. Put a baby in my belly.”