Nico Tortorella and Bethany Meyers are not afraid to be honest about their long journey to have a baby.

The couple, who both identify as non-binary, posted an Instagram video on Saturday, October 30, where they sang a song titled “Baby Making Song,” while having a real discussion about their struggles with fertility.

“We’re tryin to get pregnant. It’s harder than expected,” Tortorella, 33, and Meyers, 34, sang during the clip. “In all our years of schoolin’, the books they had us foolin’. It takes more than dirty toilet sits.”

Although the music touched on a serious subject, the duo concluded by offering hopeful parents a promise about the future.

“So, don’t you worry. Your baby’s not in any hurry,” the pair noted. “It’ll happen when it’s right you’ll see. Put a baby in my belly.”

The Following alum and the be.come founder captioned the post, “We present to you, The Baby Making Song 😂 .”

They also reflected on the message they were trying to convey for fans who might be in the same situation as them.

“In all seriousness though, anyone going through a fertility journey knows just how hard, exhausting and infuriating the process can be,” the duo wrote. “We randomly wrote this tune one night when we were feeling extra frustrated and it’s made us laugh ever since. We hope it does the same for you 🌈.”

The couple, who got married in 2018 after twelve years of dating, previously discussed their excitement when about expanding their family.

“I’m really great with babies! And we’ve been talking about having babies forever,” Tortorella exclusively shared with Us Weekly in June. “I feel like our babies will just choose when the time is right. It’s not actually going to be us that makes that decision.”

That same month, the Younger alum’s former costar Hilary Duff opened up about how Tortorella’s love for children was not strictly behind the scenes.

“They’re like, ‘If I could breast-feed I would,‘” Duff, 34, told Us about Tortorella having fun with their character, Josh’s role as a parent.

During the interview, the How Far Is Tattoo Far? host weighed in on how filming with a baby affected their personal life.

“We’re living in a false reality as actors already, in, like, a different dimension, and then you’re working with a baby who already lives in a whole other place,” Tortorella told Us. “You just have to stay on your toes all the time. It’s the one thing on this show that has reminded me that I’m an actor.”