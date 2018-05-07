Doing things their own way. Nico Tortorella wed his longtime partner Bethany C. Meyers earlier this year, and when Us Weekly caught up with the two on Saturday, May 5, at the 29th annual GlAAD media awards sponored by Ketel One. they dished on making the decision to say “I do” and if there’s tiny Tortorellas in their future.

“The system has its benefits for sure and I think being in a polyamorous relationship, navigating secondary and tertiary relationships, it just made so much more sense to us having specific legal titles moving forward,” the 29-year-old Younger actor told Us of their nuptials, to which his wife added, “It solidified a great foundation for us and for our relationship and for us when we bring other people into our relationship as well.”

Tortorella — who came out as sexually fluid in June 2016 — also opened up about the rules the couple have for bringing others into their relationship. “It always changes. It’s so relative to the person that we’re bringing in,” he told Us. “I think more than rules we have a lot of conversation and communication and that’s really the most important thing,” Meyers chimed in.

The All of It Is You: Poetry author noted that it’s “just trust.” He continued, “I mean we love each other more than anything and we allow each other freedom to explore ourselves. Before anything, we’re individuals and together we’re a unit and it’s unstoppable for us.”

As for whether or not kids are in the cards for Tortorella and Meyers, he told Us, “Yeah it’s for sure going to happen in a few years. We’ve got a lot of work to do before then.”

When asked if they’ll raise their children without gender, the Scream 4 actor responded, “[We’ll do it] In our own way,” he said. “Look at how much the times have changed in the last year. What’s going to change in the next three years, who knows? We do everything our own way so raising our kids is going to be similar to that.”

He continued: “It makes so much sense. Once you start breaking down that actually gender doesn’t exist, it’s completely made up and the science facts of intersex numbers born in between male and female, I mean it’s a scientific fact. It breaks down everything and then sexuality doesn’t even mean anything.”

As previously reported, Tortorella revealed to Us Weekly in a November 2017 interview that Meyer’s family isn’t supportive of their polyamorous relationship. “This is a story that we’ve heard from thousands of people on a regular basis about being cut off from their families,” he told Us at the time. “I don’t think that is necessarily the case here, but at the end of the day, it makes me keep wanting to talk about our story and our lives so it could positively affect other peoples’.”

Reporting by Nicki Gostin

