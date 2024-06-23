Elon Musk and Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis reportedly welcomed their third baby together, his 12th child overall.

Bloomberg reported on Saturday, June 22, that Musk, 52, and Zilis, 38, now share three children, recently welcoming another kid. The pair previously welcomed twins Strider and Azure in November 2021.

Neither Musk nor Zilis have further revealed details about their new baby. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

Musk and Zilis’ children’s identities were publicly revealed when Insider published court documents in July 2022 that requested Strider and Azure’s last name match the Tesla CEO’s moniker. The request had been granted the previous May.

Zilis made her first public comments about her twins in Walter Isaacson’s 2023 biography about Musk.

“He really wants smart people to have kids,” Zilis told Isaacson in the book, revealing that Musk offered to be her sperm donor so “the kids would be genetically his.”

Musk also has six children with ex-wife Justine Wilson and three kids with ex Grimes (real name Claire Boucher).

Musk and Wilson, 51, who were married between 2000 and 2008, share twins Vivian and Griffin, both 20, and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, all 18. The exes also shared son Nevada, who died of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) at 10 weeks old.

Musk later moved on with Grimes, 35, in 2018 and they welcomed son X Æ A-Xii two years later in May 2021. Their daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, followed one year later via surrogate. Isaacson’s book also confirmed that Musk and Grimes, who split for good in 2022, also share son Techno Mechanicus.

“I wish I could show u how cute little Techno is but my priority rn is keeping my babies out of the public eye,” Grimes wrote via X, the social media brand owned by Musk, in September 2023. “Plz respect that at this time.”

In her social media message, Grimes also revealed that she had “finally” spoken to Zilis, whose twins were born months before Exa.

“I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue,” Grimes added in her lengthy post. “This wasn’t her fault, plz don’t be angry at her! We respect each other a lot and we’re excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together.”

She continued, “Communication about the twins wasn’t handled super well in the past, but I now totally understand what happened and totally forgive the situation. Women are so often pitted against each other. Speaking with Shivon, it’s very evident she’s an amazing human and we both just want what’s best for our kids.”