Elon Musk and ex-girlfriend Grimes have reportedly welcomed their third baby together.

While neither Musk, 52, nor Grimes, 35, have publicly shared the announcement, a new biography of the businessman briefly referred to Grimes as “the mother of three of Musk’s children.” Walter Isaacson’s book — which was reviewed by The New York Times on Saturday, September 9 — allegedly revealed the “existence of” baby No. 3, who was previously kept private. The biography indicated that the pair named their little one Techno Mechanicus, affectionately nicknamed “Tau.”

Grimes even told Isaacson in the tome that she calls Techno’s angry outbursts his “demon mode” that in turn “causes a lot of chaos,” but insists that is how he accomplishes task. It is not publicly known when Techno was born. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

The Tesla CEO and Grimes started dating in 2018. They welcomed their first child, son X Æ A-Xii, in May 2020. Their daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, arrived via surrogate one year later in December 2021.

“I don’t know what I was thinking,” Grimes (real name is Claire Boucher) told Vanity Fair in March 2022 about initially keeping the baby news private. “Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there. I mean, I think E is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff.… X is out there. His situation is like that. But, yeah, I don’t know.”

The “Oblivion” singer, who calls her daughter “Y,” also told the outlet that she wanted “at least three or four” kids in total.

Exa’s arrival came weeks after Musk welcomed a pair of twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis in November 2021. According to July 2022 court documents obtained by Insider, Zilis, 37, petitioned a judge to change her children’s last name to Musk to match their father’s moniker. The name change was granted the previous May.

Per a Time magazine excerpt of Isaacson’s biography earlier this month, Musk and Zilis named their twins, now 16 months, Strider and Azure. Time also published the first photos of the toddlers.

Zilis spoke to Isaacson for the book, which was excerpted by the New York Times in their Saturday review. “He really wants smart people to have kids,” Zilis said of Musk, noting he offered to be her sperm donor so “the kids would be genetically his.”

In addition to his kids with Grimes and Zilis, Musk — who split from Grimes for good in 2022 — shares six children with ex-wife Justine Wilson.

Musk and Wilson, 51, were married between 2000 and 2008. They share twins Vivian and Griffin, both 18, and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, all 17. The SpaceX CEO and Wilson also shared son Nevada, who died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome at 10 weeks.