Making a change! Grimes revealed that she and Elon Musk‘s 15-month-old daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, has a new name: Y.

The “Oblivion” singer, 35, hinted on Thursday, March 22, that she and the Tesla CEO, 51, have officially changed the little one’s name to the 25th letter of the alphabet. “Y 🐉 C,” the Webby Award winner tweeted, referring to the first initial of her given name, Claire Boucher. “She’s Y now, or ‘Why?’ or just ‘?’ (But the government won’t recognize that). curiosity, the eternal question, … and such.”

When the Canada native announced Exa’s arrival last year, she said that she and Musk were already calling the baby Y as a nickname, but her legal name was Exa Dark Sideræl. The musician and the tech mogul also share son X Æ A-Xii, 2. The duo originally named their firstborn X Æ A-12 but had to change the moniker because California state law requires names to use only the 26 alphabetic characters of the English language.

Grimes revealed in March 2022 that she and Musk secretly welcomed their second child via surrogate in December 2021. The “Flesh Without Blood” singer initially tried to keep the baby a secret during an interview with Vanity Fair, but the reporter heard the “colicky” child crying upstairs.

“I don’t know what I was thinking,” Grimes explained at the time. “I don’t know.”

After the same interview, the former Alter Ego host noted via Twitter that she and Musk had split again. Six months earlier, the SpaceX cofounder said that he and Grimes were “semi-separated” but still cared for one another.

“There’s no real word for it. I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid,” Grimes told Vanity Fair of her relationship with the entrepreneur. “We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time. … We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”

Prior to his romance with the “Genesis” artist, Musk was married to Justine Wilson from 2000 to 2008. The former couple share twins Griffin and Vivian, 19, and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, 17. Musk and Wilson’s first child, son Nevada, died of sudden infant death syndrome in 2002 at 10 weeks old.

In July 2022, Insider published court documents revealing that Musk secretly welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis in November 2021. The paperwork — which was filed in Austin, Texas, in April 2022 — petitioned the court to change their kids’ names to “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name.” The outlet reported that the request was granted in May 2022.