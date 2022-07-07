Elon Musk Seemingly Confirms He Welcomed Twins With Shivon Zilis

Elon Musk appeared to address reports that he expanded his family with one of his executives named Shivon Zilis.

“Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis,” the Tesla CEO tweeted on Thursday, July 7. “A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.”

Musk, 51, made the joke after Insider published court documents on Wednesday, July 6, that revealed he and Zilis, 36, an executive at his Neuralink company, welcomed twins in November 2021. The outlet revealed that the pair petitioned the court to “have their father’s last name and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name” in Austin, Texas, in April of last year. Their request was granted in May.

Although Musk and Zilis have yet to make an official public comment on the matter, the Space X founder’s recent tweet ostensibly confirmed the reports.

Moreover, Musk tweeted just a few minutes later: “I hope you have big families and congrats to those who already do!”

The South African native is known for his “big family,” with the birth of multiple children over the years while in relationships with Justine Wilson, Grimes and now, Zilis.

Musk welcomed another child last year with on-again, off-again partner Grimes, 34. The baby girl, named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, arrived via surrogate in December 2021, and the “Oblivion” singer admitted to Vanity Fair that she was keeping the baby news secret at the time.

“I don’t know what I was thinking,” she said. “Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there. I mean, I think E is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff.… X is out there. His situation is like that. But, yeah, I don’t know.”

Grimes — whose real name is Claire Boucher — and Musk are also the parents of son X AE A-XII, who was born in May 2020.

“There’s no real word for it. I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid,” she explained of their relationship. “We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time. … We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”

Before his relationship with the Canadian musician, Musk wed Wilson, 49, in January 2000, and the former couple welcomed son Nevada two years later. The newborn sadly died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome at 10 weeks.

The pair went on to conceive twins Vivian and Griffin, who arrived in 2004, followed by triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian two years later.

Vivian was granted a name change last month, telling the court that she “no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

In addition to changing her last name to Wilson, Vivian, who identifies as transgender, legally changed her first name.

