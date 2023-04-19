Planning ahead. Dean Unglert said he would consider using his brother’s sperm to impregnate fiancée Caelynn Miller-Keyes if they decide to have children.

“I’ve always thought I’m sterile,” the Bachelorette alum, 32, said during the Monday, April 17, of his “Help! We Suck at Being Newlyweds” podcast. “I still have a little inkling inside of me that thinks I am.”

Milller-Keyes, 27, noted that her fiancé’s sperm was “OK” when he checked eight years ago, but if something’s changed since then, they’re willing to adopt. Unglert, meanwhile, said he began considering his options before he even met his future partner.

“I was thinking I could take — and this is kind of weird to say now that it’s attached to a person — but that we could take one of my brothers’ [donations],” said the Colorado native, who proposed to the former pageant queen in October 2022 after previously saying he didn’t want to get married. The couple met during season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired in 2019.

The former Bachelor contestant, for her part, wasn’t surprised by Unglert’s idea. “I knew you were going to say that,” she told her fiancé. “I was like, ‘I don’t want to say it because it’s weird,’ but I knew you were going to say that. Which brother?”

Unglert joked that his future wife and one of his brothers “could just go into the room for 30 minutes and, you know,” adding that Miller-Keyes could choose the brother. “I’m not having sex with them,” the Virginia native exclaimed.

The Bachelor Winter Games alum clarified that he meant they would use artificial insemination. “That’s always been my plan for if I’m sterile,” Unglert concluded. “So, if I’m sterile, that’s what I always imagined myself doing. Because their DNA is close to mine.”

Earlier this year, Miller-Keyes revealed that her fiancé has said he wants to get a vasectomy before they have children. “I don’t know if Dean’s talked about this on the podcast, but he really wants to get a vasectomy — before we have kids,” she explained during a February episode of the “Help! We Suck at Being Newlyweds” podcast. “He wants to get a vasectomy because he doesn’t think it’s fair that a woman has to take birth control. So then when we’re ready to have kids, he would un-snip himself and we would have children.”

The pair’s cohost Jared Haibon asked whether there was any potential “downside” to reversing a vasectomy, and Miller-Keyes admitted she didn’t know.

“We both need to research this more,” the Virginia Commonwealth University alum added. “But also, I heard, like, there could be pain that’s involved if you get a vasectomy. And so, I was like, ‘I don’t want you to be in pain.’ … Even after you heal, there could potentially be just everyday pain.”

Last year, the couple exclusively told Us Weekly that they want to tie the knot in Aspen, Colorado. “We’re in this really fun fiancé phase and also we’re getting to look at venues, we’re getting to decide where we wanna get married. So, it’s been fun,” Miller-Keyes explained during a November 2022 interview on the “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “We do want all of our friends there, so we’re gonna get married in Aspen. But then I was like maybe, ‘Bam, maybe here.’ And [Dean] was like, ‘I have my mind made up,’ and when his mind is made up you can’t talk to him.”