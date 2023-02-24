When it comes to family planning, Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert may continue to do things their own way.

The 27-year-old Bachelor alum recently revealed that the 31-year-old former Bachelorette contestant has offered to get a vasectomy before the couple have kids.

“I don’t know if Dean’s talked about this on the podcast, but he really wants to get a vasectomy — before we have kids,” Miller-Keyes said on the Wednesday, February 22, episode of the “Help! We Suck at Being Newlyweds” podcast. “He wants to get a vasectomy because he doesn’t think it’s fair that a woman has to take birth control. So then when we’re ready to have kids, he would un-snip himself and we would have children.”

Cohost and the couple’s longtime friend Jared Haibon seemed surprised by Unglert’s offer.

“That’s very nice of him, but at the same time, like, is there any downside? Does it hurt the potential of having kids if you reverse it?” Haibon inquired.

“We both need to research this more,” Miller-Keyes admitted. “But also, I heard, like, there could be pain that’s involved if you get a vasectomy. And so, I was like, ‘I don’t want you to be in pain.’ … He and Bob Guiney were talking about it. … Even after you heal, there could potentially be just everyday pain.”

Miller-Keyes and Unglert got together on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired in 2019. After previously stating he didn’t want to get married, he proposed in October 2022.

“I keep thinking about this — when I knew he was The One, when I knew we were gonna get engaged. I think we just kept talking about it and I kept joking about it. And I think the more I joked about it, the more he was like, ‘OK, maybe I could get married,’” Miller-Keyes called on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast one month after the outdoor proposal. “I don’t know if that’s what happened in his mind. That to me is when it switched — just easing the thoughts into him. But then we were like, ‘OK, we actually could get engaged, we could get married and this is something we want.’ So I don’t know if that was a year ago. I have no idea the timeframe, but we’ve been talking about it for a while — about both proposing to each other and getting engaged.”

She added that the twosome want to wed in Aspen.

“We’re in this really fun fiancé phase and also we’re getting to look at venues, we’re getting to decide where we wanna get married. So it’s been fun,” Miller-Keyes told Us. “We do want all of our friends there, so we’re gonna get married in Aspen. But then I was like maybe, ‘Bam, maybe here.’ And he was like, ‘I have my mind made up,’ and when his mind is made up you can’t talk to him. And I was like, ‘You don’t understand that the wedding process is about a lot of decisions and changing things, so do I just not involve you?’ And he was like, ‘I don’t know.’ So, we’ll see.”