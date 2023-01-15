“Celebrated this beautiful bride-to-be tonight,” Becca Tilleycaptioned a Saturday, January 14, Instagram Story video with Miller-Keyes, 27, Tanya Rad and Sarah Hyland as they posed for a group photo booth snap.
“In true Dean fashion, the engagement plans were kept hush, intimate and a moment for them and them alone to share,” the Colorado native’s rep, Danielle DeGregory of Amiba Consulting, exclusively told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “They hiked 11 miles to Kalalau Beach. He positioned the tripod to capture the moment himself perfectly in a secluded spot. It was just the two of them. We are so happy for the couple.”
“According to Dean we’re now officially engaged! A while ago we agreed we would both propose to each other,” the Bachelor alum wrote via Instagram in December 2022. “I had a lot of ideas on how I would do it, but after Dean had me conquer my fear of heights before his proposal, I thought it would be fitting for him to conquer his only fear, horses. I can’t wait for a lifetime of pushing each other out of our comfort zones.”
“We’re in this really fun fiancé phase and also we’re getting to look at venues, we’re getting to decide where we wanna get married. So it’s been fun,” Miller-Keyes exclusively told Us in November 2022. “We do want all of our friends there, so we’re gonna get married in Aspen. … [and] I would like [to wear] two dresses.”
Scroll below to see inside the twosome’s engagement party:
Credit: Courtesy of Becca Tilley/Instagram (2)
Inside Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes’ Engagement Party: See Which 'Bachelor' Alums Attended
“Celebrated this beautiful bride-to-be tonight,” Becca Tilleycaptioned a Saturday, January 14, Instagram Story video with Miller-Keyes, 27, Tanya Rad and Sarah Hyland as they posed for a group photo booth snap.
“In true Dean fashion, the engagement plans were kept hush, intimate and a moment for them and them alone to share,” the Colorado native’s rep, Danielle DeGregory of Amiba Consulting, exclusively told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “They hiked 11 miles to Kalalau Beach. He positioned the tripod to capture the moment himself perfectly in a secluded spot. It was just the two of them. We are so happy for the couple.”
“According to Dean we’re now officially engaged! A while ago we agreed we would both propose to each other,” the Bachelor alum wrote via Instagram in December 2022. “I had a lot of ideas on how I would do it, but after Dean had me conquer my fear of heights before his proposal, I thought it would be fitting for him to conquer his only fear, horses. I can’t wait for a lifetime of pushing each other out of our comfort zones.”
“We’re in this really fun fiancé phase and also we’re getting to look at venues, we’re getting to decide where we wanna get married. So it’s been fun,” Miller-Keyes exclusively told Us in November 2022. “We do want all of our friends there, so we’re gonna get married in Aspen. … [and] I would like [to wear] two dresses.”
Scroll below to see inside the twosome’s engagement party:
Credit: Courtesy of Dean Unglert/Instagram
Pre-Party Golf
“Pre-engagement party round. Immaculate conditions,” Unglert wrote via Instagram early on Saturday, sharing footage of his rainy golf game with friends. “Lots of chunks but we were just happy to be out there.”
Credit: Courtesy of Becca Tilley/Instagram
Celebrating the Bride
Miller-Keyes cuddled pals Tilley and Hyland in the photo booth.
Credit: Courtesy of Becca Tilley/Instagram
Bachelor Nation Besties
“So much love,” the Louisiana native, who is currently dating Hayley Kiyoko, captioned an Instagram Story pic with the engaged couple.
Credit: Courtesy of Dean Unglert/Instagram
Bridal Beauty
Unglert marveled over his future wife’s “genes” as she posed for a pic with her family.
Credit: Courtesy of Tanya Rad/Instagram
Selfie Time
Tilley’s “Scrubbing In” podcast cohost snapped a selfie with Adams on Saturday.
Credit: Courtesy of Becca Tilley/Instagram
Staying Dry
Tilley stood underneath a clear umbrella with Rad and Jessica Clarke, who married Ben Higgins in November 2021.