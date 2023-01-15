Bachelor Nation besties forever! As Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes toasted their engagement, their fellow reality TV pals were eager to celebrate the happy couple.

“Celebrated this beautiful bride-to-be tonight,” Becca Tilley captioned a Saturday, January 14, Instagram Story video with Miller-Keyes, 27, Tanya Rad and Sarah Hyland as they posed for a group photo booth snap.

While Tilley, 34, Rad, 35, and the Modern Family, 32, opted for various beige-colored ensembles, the former pageant queen showed off her best bridal-white look. Miller-Keyes — who got engaged to Unglert, 31, in October 2022 — wore a white crop top and coordinating maxi skirt.

“We love you so much @caelynnmillerkeyes!” Hyland — who married Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams in August 2022 — wrote via her Instagram Stories on Saturday. “Cheers to the ENGAGED couple.”

The twosome held their party in Los Angeles — rain or shine amid California’s recent stormy weather. “The rain honestly gave it such a magical feeling,” Tilley quipped via social media, sharing snaps of event planner Runaway Indie’s decor.

The Bachelor Winter Games alum and Miller-Keyes met during 2019’s BiP season 6, opting to leave the beach early to explore their connection in real life (and in Unglert’s van). After more than three years together, Unglert proposed last October during a Kauai, Hawaii, hike.

“In true Dean fashion, the engagement plans were kept hush, intimate and a moment for them and them alone to share,” the Colorado native’s rep, Danielle DeGregory of Amiba Consulting, exclusively told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “They hiked 11 miles to Kalalau Beach. He positioned the tripod to capture the moment himself perfectly in a secluded spot. It was just the two of them. We are so happy for the couple.”

Miller-Keyes then surprised the “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast host last month with her own proposal.

“According to Dean we’re now officially engaged! A while ago we agreed we would both propose to each other,” the Bachelor alum wrote via Instagram in December 2022. “I had a lot of ideas on how I would do it, but after Dean had me conquer my fear of heights before his proposal, I thought it would be fitting for him to conquer his only fear, horses. I can’t wait for a lifetime of pushing each other out of our comfort zones.”

The engaged couple — who share pup Alastor — have already started wedding planning for their special day.

“We’re in this really fun fiancé phase and also we’re getting to look at venues, we’re getting to decide where we wanna get married. So it’s been fun,” Miller-Keyes exclusively told Us in November 2022. “We do want all of our friends there, so we’re gonna get married in Aspen. … [and] I would like [to wear] two dresses.”

Scroll below to see inside the twosome’s engagement party: