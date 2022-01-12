New puppy parents! Less than three months after Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert mourned the loss of their late rescue dog Pappy, they are expanding their family once again.

“Meet our new little man, Alastor,” the former pageant queen, 26, captioned a Tuesday, January 11, TikTok video with the puppy. She added “dog” and “rescue” hashtags to her post.

In the clip, the Bachelor season 23 alum sat next to her couch as her new furry friend, who looked directly at the camera, scurried across the furniture.

The new pup also made his Instagram debut shortly after, with the Virginia native, writing, “We’re back to being dog parents. Meet Alastor Moody 🐾,” alongside a snap of the dog with the Colorado native, 30.

Several of the couple’s fellow Bachelor Nation personalities couldn’t help but gush over the pooch.

“I love him 😍,” Becca Tilley commented, while Kelley Flanagan added, “You guys are too sweet 👏.”

Becca Kufrin, for her part, noted: “Too much precious in one little pup ❤️.”

The “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast host and Miller-Keyes — who initially met during season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019 — previously said a heartbreaking goodbye to their dog Pappy, who died in November 2021, one year after they adopted him.

“Today was one of the hardest days of our lives,” Unglert wrote via Instagram at the time, announcing the somber news. “Today our sweet little man left our Earth. He took his final breaths in the arms of his loving mother. We weren’t there for the beginning, or the middle of his life. But we were there for what we believe to be the most important part; the end.”

The former recruiter continued: “The joy he brought into our lives will remain with us until we crossover ourselves only to be reunited with him,” he wrote. “And we like to think the joy we brought into his was the cherry on top of a life filled with love.”

The couple adopted the senior dog in February 2020, with the former Miss North Carolina sharing the news via Instagram.

“A lot has happened this week already,” Miller-Keyes wrote at the time, alongside snaps of the pup. “Yesterday, I moved into my new place, today I got Lasik, and, most importantly … yesterday, WE ADOPTED PAPPY. He’s officially ours and we couldn’t be happier.”

She added at the time: “We definitely weren’t planning on adopting, but we fell in love with this perfect little angel. Thank you @wagsandwalks for bringing this sweet old man into our lives 🐶.”

Before officially adopting Pappy, the duo fostered the animal after they met him at a Los Angeles-based animal rescue.

“The first day we went to the west LA animal shelter and met a lot of amazing dogs but none that would be good for me given the state of my leg,” the Bachelorette season 13 alum explained via a January 2020 Instagram post. “We actually saw pappy there too but couldn’t see him for some unknown reason. The next day we paid a visit to @wagsandwalks and, lo and behold, pappy was there! We took it as a sign and took him home as fast as we could. This is my first time fostering and I already know it’ll be so hard to give him up so, in the meantime, we’re gonna give him all the love we can.”