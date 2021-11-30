Gone too soon. Dean Unglert and his girlfriend, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, said goodbye to their dog, Pappy — only eight months after they adopted him.

“Today was one of the hardest days of our lives,” Unglert, 30, wrote via Instagram on Monday, November 29. “Today our sweet little man left our Earth. He took his final breaths in the arms of his loving mother.”

The tribute post, which Miller-Keyes, 26, also shared online, featured a sweet video of Pappy running through grassy fields, getting belly rubs and snuggling up with his humans.

“We weren’t there for the beginning, or the middle of his life,” Unglert continued. “But we were there for what we believe to be the most important part; the end.”

The couple, who met on season 6 of the Bachelor in Paradise in 2019, rescued the senior pup in February. “A lot has happened this week already,” Miller-Keyes wrote via Instagram on February 24. “Yesterday, I moved into my new place, today I got Lasik, and, most importantly … yesterday, WE ADOPTED PAPPY. He’s officially ours and we couldn’t be happier.”

That same day, Unglert also made the adoption Instagram official, joking, “Happy bday, Pappy! It’s not his actual bday but somehow this little s–t convinced us to adopt him. It’s not what we wanted to do when we originally fostered him, but dammit he left us no choice.”

In all seriousness, the former Bachelor admitted that Pappy wasn’t the easiest pet to take on since the “old geezer comes with a laundry list of health complications,” but they “decided to fill his waning years on Earth with as much love as we possibly can.”

On Monday, the Bachelorette season 13 alum let his followers know that Pappy may be gone, but he would certainly not be forgotten.

“The joy he brought into our lives will remain with us until we crossover ourselves only to be reunited with him,” he wrote. “And we like to think the joy we brought into his was the cherry on top of a life filled with love.”

Members of Bachelor Nation offered their condolences to Unglert and Miller-Keyes in the comments including Nick Viall’s girlfriend, Natalie Joy. “Y’all gave him one hell of a life!” the 22-year-old surgical technician wrote. “He was just as lucky to have y’all as y’all were to have him.”

The Bachelorette season 11 star Kaitlyn Bristowe also paid her respects, commenting, “😢😢😢 I’m so sorry, what a life you both gave him. ❤️.”

In January, when the couple first brought Pappy home, Unglert admitted that having to eventually say goodbye to their foster dog wasn’t going to be easy. “This is my first time fostering and I already know it’ll be so hard to give him up,” he wrote via Instagram. “So, in the meantime, we’re gonna give him all the love we can.”