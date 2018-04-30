Puppies Are Invading Us Weekly for National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

Us Weekly has puppy fever! It’s National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, and a fleet of fur babies from Puppy Love Pet Rescue, who want nothing more than to be cuddled, are visiting our studio until 5 p.m. ET for a bark-tastic day of fun — brought to you by Nutrish! And yep, just keep this page open to watch them do cute puppy things in our livestream.

There is only one thing better than watching baby pooches napping, playing, and being generally adorable all day long: taking one of them home! The good news is that all these cuties are available for adoption right now.

So which puppies are blessing Us with their presence? Meet American bulldog and husky mixes Brie, Havarti, Manchego, Edam, and Monterey — a group of siblings named after our favorite food group: cheese!

Adopting one of these cuties is an amazing way to enrich your life, help an animal in need, and get someone to cuddle with while you binge watch Netflix. Plus, Puppy Love Pet Rescue specifically helps place pups who were previously facing euthanasia, meaning you’ll be adopting from a team of real-life heroes.

Go ahead and make your day by watching these puppies frolic (they’ll be here all morning and afternoon!), and the head to Puppy Love Pet Rescue to find your new pawsome BFF.

