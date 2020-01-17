All about self-love! Bachelor alum Becca Tilley is changing her outlook when it comes to her body image insecurities — and she wants her fans to do the same.

The “Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad” podcast cohost, 30, reposted a message from her Instagram Story onto her main feed on Thursday, January 17, after receiving an “overwhelming” positive reaction the previous day.

“I had a moment the other day that really changed my perspective on how I view my physical appearance,” the former reality star wrote. “I was thinking: no one has ever impacted me by being beautiful or having a perfect body. It might get my initial attention or even be inspiring, but it’s never been the reason I remembered them.”

Tilley continued, “I’m impacted by people for their kindness, their loyalty, their patience, their generosity, their vulnerability, etc. I’ve never said, ‘She changed my life because she was pretty and skinny.’ We spend so much time worrying about the thing that means the least to people.”

The lifestyle blogger explained that she wanted to repost the inspiring message because it “resonated” with so many of her followers, including other Bachelor Nation alums.

“Dangggg I love this!!!” season 22 Bachelor alum Tia Booth replied. “And you’re so right.”

Bekah Martinez, now pregnant with her second child with boyfriend Grayson Leonard, applauded Tilley’s honesty. “Damn this is some good ish,” the 24-year-old wrote.

Tilley previously dished on her healthy eating tips to Us Weekly as she prepared to launch her L*SPACE x Becca Tilley bathing suit collaboration in January 2019.

“I’m not a bikini model, but I go to a lot of places where I’m shot in my swimsuit,” she said at the time. “I always have high hopes that I can do healthy, super clean eating for a few days, but it never seems to happen.”

Even on her lowest days, the Louisiana native tries to keep a positive headspace about her body and doesn’t give in to fad diets like intermittent fasting.

“I try for, like, four hours,” she told Us in January. “But literally by noon I’m like, ‘This is dumb. I’m going to embrace my body.'”