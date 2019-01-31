As a former Bachelor contestant, Becca Tilley had to slip into a two-piece plenty of times on national TV — and she picked up some very relatable tips for getting bikini-ready fast that she’s now sharing with Us Weekly.

“I’m not a bikini model, but I go to a lot of places where I’m shot in my swimsuit,” she told Us at the L*SPACE x Becca Tilley bathing suit launch in Santa Monica on Wednesday, January 30.

First things first, the reality star aims to eat a healthy diet in the days leading up to the beach — even if it doesn’t always pan out. “I always have high hopes that I can do healthy, super clean eating for a few days, but it never seems to happen,” said Tilley.

So when the 30-year-old is feeling less than confident, she focuses on her angles, especially when it comes to photo shoots. “If I know I’m going to be photographed, it’s mostly just talking to the photographer and being like, ‘Help me out!’” she told Us. “‘Find the best lighting, the best angle, you know, let’s do the edit however we need to.’”

That means she also looks for cuts of bathing suits that make her feel good — something she kept in mind when designing her capsule collection. “I wanted something where I felt comfortable and confident and didn’t feel like I was showing too much skin,” she confided to Us of her L*SPACE suits. “I went through the cuts and they were like, ‘What kind of body do we want it to fit?’ And I wanted everyone to find something that fit them perfectly.” And she’s happy with the results: “I feel like we accomplished that, so I’m super excited.”

As for her fitness routine, Tilley aims to stay fit in between shoots and beach visits. “When I was really focused on being in shape I was doing a lot of spin class,” she said. Now her plan is to take more toning and lengthening classes: “My goal is to get into Pilates and barre classes, but that’s something I’m still working towards.”

No matter what, though, the Louisiana native tries to be body positive. It’s a much better tactic for her, she noted, than a diet plan like intermittent fasting — which she’s previously tested and abandoned. “I try for, like, four hours,” she said, but “literally by noon I’m like, ‘This is dumb. I’m going to embrace my body.’”

With reporting by Carly Sloane

