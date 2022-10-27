Off the market! After Dean Unglert coyly teased that he had popped the question to Caelynn Miller-Keyes, the Colorado native revealed how the special moment went down.

“Under promise. Over deliver. 😈,” Unglert, 31, captioned a Thursday, October 27, Instagram photo from his proposal in Kauai, Hawaii.

The Bachelor Winter Games alum got down on bended knee days earlier on Monday, October 24, while the pair relaxed on an empty beach. The former pageant queen, 27, threw her head back in the snap before kissing her beau.

“In true Dean fashion, the engagement plans were kept hush, intimate and a moment for them and them alone to share,” Unglert’s rep, Danielle DeGregory of Amiba Consulting, exclusively told Us Weekly in a Thursday statement. “They hiked 11 miles to Kalalau Beach. He positioned the tripod to capture the moment himself perfectly in a secluded spot. It was just the two of them. We are so happy for the couple.”

Us confirmed on Tuesday, October 25, that the duo — who met during 2019’s Bachelor in Paradise season 6 — had gotten engaged after Unglert hinted at the news during his “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast.

“I wasn’t planning on sharing that little piece of information today, but you guys got it out of me,” the Bachelorette alum said, noting he had lost the 4.5-carat emerald-cut diamond ring that he was planning to gift his love. “I just have no idea where it is. I imagine it’s in the house somewhere.”

Following their romantic proposal, several of their Bachelor Nation pals offered their congratulations.

“This brought a tear to my eye!!!” Raven Gates, who married Adam Gottschalk after connecting on BiP season 4, wrote via Instagram comment.

Joe Amabile, for his part, found the twosome’s engagement news to be “incredible.”

After an on and off BiP romance, Unglert and Miller-Keyes decided to leave the beach together and pursue their relationship in the real world.

“It’s funny, I don’t think a single person thought we were going to last and even we were like, ‘No, I don’t know what’s going to happen here.’ So, we definitely defied the odds,” the Bachelor alum exclusively told Us Weekly last year. “I think that’s just our unique relationship and we really try not to listen to it. When you go on the show, so many people are going to have so many opinions about your relationship — good and bad. I think we just never really listened to those negative people and we just lived our lives.”

The twosome, who have been wearing commitment rings long before their official engagement, have been candid about what it would take to walk down the aisle.

“I made a deal with her. I was like, ‘I’ll buy you a ring if you buy me a truck,’” Unglert joked during a June episode of his podcast. “I was like, ‘I don’t even want to be in here right now. I don’t really care what I wear on my finger, blah, blah, blah.’ … We had a bit of a scuffle.”

Caelynn later announced via Instagram in August that she had just picked out a surprise truck for her man, leading fans to speculate his proposal was imminent.

