Surprise! Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile are married after getting engaged on Bachelor in Paradise last year.

“We decided to get married this morning at the New York Courthouse,” the newlyweds announced via YouTube on Thursday, October 27.

The twosome revealed that they will have a full wedding ceremony “next year around September because who doesn’t want to get married twice!”

The couple, who met on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in summer 2021, shared a video with their fans of the courthouse nuptials. In the clip, Pitt, 25, couldn’t stop giggling as she held onto Amabile’s hands while an officiant asked them to exchange vows.

The Canada native wore black, leather pants and boots with a white, long-sleeved shirt as she said “I do.” The Bachelorette alum, 36, donned black pants, white sneakers and a navy sweater as he agreed to marry Pitt.

“Congrats you two!!!! (For the record I’m ALL about getting married 2x)❤️❤️❤️,” Bachelor host Jesse Palmer commented on the duo’s social media announcement.

Tia Booth responded, writing, “A whole ass husband and wifey!!!!” while Raven Gates replied, “What!!!!! 😍😍 omg congrats to you both ❤️❤️❤️.”