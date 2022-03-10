Making moves — literally! Less than one year after finding love in Mexico, Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt are moving in together in a new city.

“We are going to New York next week and we are planning on signing a lease. That’s the plan. I think [in] Brooklyn,” the 35-year-old reality TV personality exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting his partnership with Captain Morgan. “We wanted something a little more low-key in New York. We’ve been going back and forth splitting time between Chicago and Toronto and it does get exhausting traveling back and forth and back and forth. I think Serena’s literally been living out of a suitcase for eight months. So to find somewhere mutual that we both are still close to our families and wanna be, that’s how we came up with that.”

Amabile added that he gets “along great” with the Pitt family, but their two families haven’t met yet because of COVID-19.

When it comes to apartment deal-breakers, the “Click Bait” podcast host added that the couple wants “natural lighting” and “in-unit laundry.”

Amabile proposed to Pitt, 24, on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise during summer 2021. The couple are still close with several other duos from the season.

“When we were just with a bunch of Bachelor people in L.A. this past weekend, Becca [Kufrin] and Thomas [Jacobs], Michelle [Young] and Nayte [Olukoya], Kenny [Braasch] and Mari [Pepin-Solis] — [who] live in Chicago. I think it’s equal,” the Illinois native told Us about which pair they see the most. “We went on vacation with Abigail [Heringer] and Noah [Erb]. I get along with everybody. I think when we’re in the same cities, we hang out because we all went through this experience together so it’s just fun to reconnect.”

When it comes to their future nuptials, Amabile told Us, “Obviously the plan was to move in together [before wedding planning]. We are thinking about 2023. … I wouldn’t be shocked if near the end of 2023 [there] was a wedding.”

For now, Amabile is focused on Captain Morgan’s #MyCherryVanillaCreation campaign, encouraging everyone 21+ to create their own unique cocktail with the brand’s new limited-time flavor.

“I love cherry vanilla, personally. It’s my favorite combination. And then combine it with a little rum [and] we’re creating some drinks. I’m creating my own. It’s called ‘I Got A Crush.’ I’m proud of it. They didn’t come up with that name. I did,” the Dancing With the Stars alum told Us. “The idea of this is for people to have fun with it and you don’t have to be a bartender. … You can have fun with it and create something that you think’s gonna taste good.”

While Amabile told Us that he was “fired” during his brief stint behind the bar, he loves “cooking and creating different drinks and having fun in the kitchen.” His creation includes: “Captain Morgan Cherry Vanilla Rum, [Cola], a little bit of lime, cherries, a lot of crushed ice and a mint leaf.” He concluded: “It’s a summer drink.”

