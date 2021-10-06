The journey continues! Bachelor in Paradise season 7 has come to a close. But before saying goodbye to the beach once and for all, Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn and Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin all got engaged.

And their paradise proposals wouldn’t be possible without a little help from the one and only Neil Lane, who’s the mastermind behind all the baubles in Bachelor Nation.

So, after a night in the fantasy suit and professing their love, the three men worked with the jewelry designer to pick out a stunning sparkler for their soon-to-be fiancées.

Us Weekly’s Stylish got all the details on the engagement rings and we’re breaking down the carat count and design details, ahead.

Let’s kick things off with Serena and Joe, shall we? While Joe’s ex, Kendall Long, came back to the beach to get closure with the Chicago native, 35, it only made him more confident in his love for Serena, 23.

“Serena Pitt, I love you very much. Will you marry me?” he asked her on the beach. Spoiler alert: she said yes! And with that, he slid a gorgeous cushion-cut sparkler onto her finger. The ring, which has a total weight of 2 carats, is surrounded by a halo of 44 round-cut diamonds. It’s placed on a platinum band and is signed by Neil Lane.

Let’s move on, shall we? Riley, 31, popped the question to Maurissa, 25, with a 2-carat pear-shaped ring. Similar to Serena’s, the diamond is surrounded by 43 round-cut diamonds, giving it a halo effect.

“I’ve gone from city to city, from sate to state and now from country to country in search of something very special. The difficult thing about what I’m searching for is that it’s not something that you can always see. It’s the feeling of my heart beating fast, it’s the feeling of butterflies in my stomach, it the feeling of goosebumps on my arms, and I know that feeling is love,” Riley said during his proposal to Maurissa. “See, Maurissa, I love you, and I’ve loved you since our very first date, but I just need to be sure.”

While it’s easy to obsess over this cute couple, let’s turn our attention to Kenny, 40, and Mari, 25. The boy band manager kicked off his proposal stating that when he first saw her he felt “something I’ve never felt before.” “Mari, I am f—king so in love with you. And I literally, like, I can’t see my life without you. You’re such an amazing woman that you’ve changed my whole outlook on life … Mari Pepin, will you marry me?” Kenny asked.

After a resounding “yes,” Kenny slid a stunning oval-shaped diamond onto Mari’s finger. The center stone was surrounded by 42 round-cut diamonds.

To get an up close look at all the beautiful engagement rings from the Bachelor in Paradise finale, keep scrolling!