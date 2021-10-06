Instagram official! After Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt got engaged on the Tuesday, October 5, episode of Bachelor in Paradise, the pair posted sweet social media tributes to each other.

“And it’s only the beginning,” the Canada native, 23, captioned Instagram photos of herself hugging the Dancing With the Stars alum, 34, and getting a kiss on the cheek, her ring on display.

In a post of his own, the Chicago native wrote, “My everything.”

The ABC personalities went on to share Instagram Story photos of themselves toasting to their engagement with a kiss, cutting into a cake and laughing on the couch. “Never been happier,” Serena wrote alongside a photo from Joe’s proposal.

The publicist cried during the ABC show on Tuesday when Joe got down on one knee. “I’m really into you — your smile, your charm, your looks, this whole thing. A Toronto accent. It’s just really everything,” the grocery store owner gushed in his proposal. “It happened fast, faster than I thought. But at this point, I don’t see myself not wanting to wake up with you by my side. When I think about forever, you know, that’s scary. And I think about it with you, and I don’t know, it feels right. … Serena Pitt, I love you very much. Will you marry me?”

After saying yes, the George Brown College grad joked, “The two most logical people on this beach just followed their hearts and got engaged! I love you!”

Serena first competed for Matt James’ heart on season 25 of the ABC show, choosing to leave in week eight. Joe, on the other hand, appeared on season 14 of The Bachelorette, as well as season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise before returning for season 7.

Joe met and fell in love with fellow contestant Kendall Long during the 2018 season, but the former couple called it quits in early 2020. The California native, 30, surprised Joe and Serena in Paradise in an August episode and was “overwhelmed” by how she still felt about her ex.

“Part of me thought it would be really easy to come here and have a closure talk, and to work toward finding a new relationship and hopefully love, but that’s not what happened,” Kendall told Joe ahead of his engagement on Tuesday. “I ended up coming here to fully let you go. … I’m really excited for you and Serena, and I felt like I couldn’t leave the speech without fully, like, expressing that to you.”

In a TikTok posted earlier that same day, Kendall jokingly reminded herself not to cry. “I swear I’m fine today,” she captioned the funny footage.

Keep scrolling to see Joe and Serena ringing in their relationship milestone with sweet social media uploads.