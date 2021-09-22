Rolling with the punches! Serena Pitt kept her cool amid Joe Amabile and Kendall Long’s teary goodbye on Bachelor in Paradise — and fans are here for it.

The season 25 Bachelor contestant, 23, “liked” a tweet about how she handled herself during the Tuesday, September 21, episode of the ABC series, following another Joe, 35, and Kendall, 30, conversation.

“Serena handled this so well. We love a calm queen who cares #BachelorInParadise,” Bachelor Nation star Natasha Parker tweeted on Tuesday, which Serena seemingly agreed with.

The “liked” tweet came after fans watched Serena take the high road once again as drama continued to unfold between her current flame Joe and his ex Kendall, whom he originally met on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2018.

The former grocer split from Kendall in January 2020 after less than two years of dating. Despite going their separate ways, the exes reunited on the beach a few episodes into season 7 of Paradise. However, Joe already had a connection with Serena and made it clear to Kendall that he was focused on his new relationship.

On Tuesday’s episode, the taxidermy enthusiast tried one last time to convey her feelings for Joe and to see if there was any chance that they could make things work. Kendall cried telling the Chicago native, “I loved the way that we used to be. I still feel like you are my best friend, you know?”

Joe listened and gave his ex a hug before making it clear that he had moved forward and was ready for her to do the same.

“To be honest, I came out here because I knew it was over between us. If I didn’t feel that, I wouldn’t have come,” he told Kendall. “I was also kind of under the impression that you felt the same way. You were a big part of my life, and I’m always gonna care about you.”

Kendall decided to leave Mexico and Joe turned his attention back to Serena, whom he’s been building a strong connection with since week one.

“If she truly wanted me back, she should have told me before I got here,” the Dancing With the Stars alum said during a confessional. “Because I really, really loved her. I see how upset she is, but you know, I’m feeling things for Serena at this point.”

Although things didn’t work out for Kendall and Joe, a source previously told Us Weekly that the graphic designer “enjoyed being on the show.” The insider exclusively revealed that the California native did, however, have a “really tough” time watching Joe’s relationship with Serena.

“She has no plans on watching it back and reliving those awkward and sometimes intense moments,” the source told Us last month.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.