Will you accept this … truck? After declaring that he would propose to his girlfriend, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, if she bought him a new vehicle, Dean Unglert is seemingly about to put his money where his mouth is.

“I spent the afternoon at Toyota picking up something special for Dean,” the 27-year-old Bachelor season 23 alum wrote via Instagram Stories on Monday, August 29. “If you listen to ‘Help I Suck at Dating’ you know what this is.”

Unglert, 31, made waves in Bachelor Nation earlier this summer with his latest remark about marriage — something he previously said he would never be on board with.

“I made a deal with her. I was like, ‘I’ll buy you a ring if you buy me a truck,’” the Bachelorette season 11 finalist said on his podcast in June, admitting he threw a “hissy fit” when he saw [the] 4.5 karat ring Miller-Keyes wanted. “I was like, ‘I don’t even want to be in here right now. I don’t really care what I wear on my finger, blah, blah, blah.’ … We had a bit of a scuffle.”

Unglert continued: “It’s such a touchy subject. … Caelynn makes significantly more money than I do and here I am having to spend all this money on something I don’t even want. Like, I want her to get what she wants, but she’s the one who wants to get married.”

The Bachelor in Paradise season 6 costars have been together for more than three years after meeting in Mexico in 2019. The duo started wearing wedding bands in 2020 to show they are “committed” to each other.

“I don’t need [the] title of husband to show the world that I’m committed to one person, and so the fact that I’m wearing the ring is showing just that. … I’m committed to Caelynn and only Caelynn. And that’s why I’ve been wearing it for the past six or so months,” he said on The Bachelor: The Greatest Season — Ever! that June. “It’s our way of telling the world or the people that we’re around that we’re committed to each other. I think it’s one of those comforting things where you can wake up in the morning and see your partner wearing that ring and be like, ‘OK, yes, they know that I’m committed to them and vice versa.'”

While Miller-Keyes noted at the time that Unglert didn’t want to “get the government involved” in their relationship, he is seemingly making a sacrifice for his partner, who has been open about believing in marriage.

“I know when I’m doing it and where I’m doing it,” he said on another episode of his podcast in August, noting that she plans to pop the question too. “My money’s on me doing it first. … We’re gonna elope, I hope. That’s my dream.”