Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert to Wed in Aspen: Details

It’s all happening! Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert are officially wedding planning.

“I keep thinking about this — when I knew he was The One, when I knew we were gonna get engaged. I think we just kept talking about it and I kept joking about it. And I think the more I joked about it, the more he was like, ‘OK, maybe I could get married,’” the Bachelor alum, 27, explained on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “I don’t know if that’s what happened in his mind. That to me is when it switched — just easing the thoughts into him. But then we were like, ‘OK, we actually could get engaged, we could get married and this is something we want.’ So I don’t know if that was a year ago. I have no idea the timeframe, but we’ve been talking about it for a while — about both proposing to each other and getting engaged.”

Unglert, 31, proposed late last month.

“I didn’t really feel like I was gonna feel much different once we were engaged, but a friend told me, ‘Enjoy every moment, enjoy the engagement, enjoy the wedding, don’t rush anything,’” Miller-Keyes continued. “So thankfully I listened to her cause I was like, ‘I wanna try on dresses, I wanna do all these things before I’m even engaged,’ which is ridiculous. So thankfully I listened.”

Now that the twosome are engaged, however, the “True Crime Reality” podcast host is jumping into planning.

“We’re in this really fun fiancé phase and also we’re getting to look at venues, we’re getting to decide where we wanna get married. So it’s been fun,” she explained, noting that the pair debated a more obscure location before settling on Colorado. “We do want all of our friends there, so we’re gonna get married in Aspen. But then I was like maybe, ‘Bam, maybe here.’ And he was like, ‘I have my mind made up,’ and when his mind is made up you can’t talk to him. And I was like, ‘You don’t understand that the wedding process is about a lot of decisions and changing things, so do I just not involve you?’ And he was like, ‘I don’t know.’ So, we’ll see.”

Miller-Keyes added that she already has a dress picked out for an engagement party — and appointments scheduled for gowns for the actual nuptials. “I would like two dresses,” she said.

In the meantime, the former beauty queen has launched her podcast — a mesh of her “two favorite things,” true crime and reality TV.

“Ben [Higgins] was my very first person that I interviewed, so I was super nervous, and he just has a way of just making you feel calm and he’s so good at speaking and storytelling,” she said. “But he was involved in a drug bust in Miami and he said at the time it was the biggest drug bust in the history of Miami — I don’t know if it still is, but it was crazy. He was 16, cocaine washed up on the shore. He discovered it and it turned out to be this whole thing. The FBI was involved, the CIA, all these federal agents were involved. Pretty crazy and not expected from Ben Higgins — all before he was the Bachelor. So it was a pretty fun story.”

In the future, she’ll have guests from Survivor, The Amazing Race and more.

“It’s so niche and I am worried about running out of stories, but everyone has this story. I’ve realized [that] talking to people about the podcast launch,” she explained. “They’re like, ‘Oh, I had a break-in,’ and I had people just sharing all these crazy stories — someone was murdered in my building. … It’s just about having conversations, getting the podcast out there. I am worried about running out of people, but I know everyone has a story.”