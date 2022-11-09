After Caelynn Miller-Keyes happily accepted a proposal from Dean Unglert without the diamond she knew he purchased months prior, the Bachelor in Paradise couple are still looking for the missing stone.

“He got me a placeholder, [so] I do have a ring on my finger. And [the diamond] is somewhere in this house,” the 27-year-old “True Crime Reality” podcast host said on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, admitting they have “no idea” where the stone is but will dedicate as much time as it takes looking for it after Unglert returns home from his most recent trip. “He lost it. We spent hours scanning the video of our security cameras — we’re like, ‘When did he pull it out of the drawer?’ We cannot figure it out.”

Miller-Keyes explained that the “loose stone” was “in a drawer for the longest time and I would sneak downstairs and try it on every once in a while.”

“I have photos of it on my hand,” she admitted. “I love it. It’s perfect.”

The Bachelorette alum, 31, proposed to the former pageant queen last month after an 11-mile hike — or 22 miles roundtrip.

“My first hike I did with him was, I think, 20 miles roundtrip. And I helicoptered out. His brother actually did this a couple years ago and he got boated out by pirates. And he is like, ‘Just so you know, you can get boated out by pirates, it’s awesome.’ So the whole time I’m complaining on the way in [before the proposal], I’m like, ‘At least I don’t have to do it on the way back.’ And I cried at one point because it was so scary and you could die!” Miller-Keyes recalled to Us. “And I was like, ’It’s fine, the pirates will pick me up or I’ll get a helicopter.’ And then we talked to this guy who’s lived on the beach — he’s actually lived there for 30 years or something — and he was like, ‘You can get a helicopter, [but] you have to fake an injury. They take you to the hospital, you have to get an ambulance and it’s $1,000.’ And I was like, ‘There’s no chance I’m spending that much money.’ So I had hiked back.’”

Miller-Keyes joked that the journey was “so much easier on the way back” after her boyfriend of more than three years popped the question.

“I think it was just very mental — the scariness of the hike,” she said. “But I was like, ‘I did it, just power through. Sushi is so close, you can do it and [get] a shower.’”

Prior to the proposal, Unglert made waves for several remarks made about a potential engagement over the years — including that he “made a deal” with Miller-Keyes after he saw the 4.5 carat ring she wanted. “I was like, ‘I’ll buy you a ring if you buy me a truck,’” he said on his “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast in June.

“Oh, my gosh, this truck is insane. It all started because I wanted to buy my engagement ring because I just [thought] like, ‘I’m gonna be the one wearing it, I’m the one who wants it, I wanna buy it.’ And he didn’t like that,” she explained. “So he’s like, ‘What if you bought me this truck instead?’ So I was like, ‘That’s the perfect compromise.’ And people then took it as he’s only proposing if I buy him a truck, which is insane. It was my idea. But I did, I bought him a truck — I bought part of it. I put a little bit of money down and then he bought the rest. But yes, he has a truck, he loves it. And actually, he’s been working on a backyard and it’s almost finished, thankfully, because of the truck.”

While Unglert is no stranger to podcasting, it’s Miller-Keyes’ turn on the mic as she teams up with iHeartRadio for her own show.

“’True Crime Reality’ meshes two of my favorite things. I love true crime podcasts, specifically — I don’t really like to watch documentaries or anything. And I love reality TV,” she said. “And there’s so many people that have been affected by crime — funny crime [or] serious crimes — in reality TV. So I thought it’d be a good way to mix the two.”

Her first episode features season 20 Bachelor Ben Higgins.

“I was really excited. Ben was my very first person that I interviewed, so I was super nervous, and he just has a way of just making you feel calm and he’s so good at speaking and storytelling,” she said. “But he was involved in a drug bust in Miami and he said at the time it was the biggest drug bust in the history of Miami — I don’t know if it still is, but it was crazy. He was 16, cocaine washed up on the shore. He discovered it and it turned out to be this whole thing. The FBI was involved, the CIA, all these federal agents were involved. Pretty crazy and not expected from Ben Higgins — all before he was the Bachelor. So it was a pretty fun story.”

Miller-Keyes has plans for guests from Survivor, The Amazing Race and more, noting: “You can follow ‘True Crime Reality’ on Instagram, get it wherever you get your podcasts. And there are gonna be a lot of fun, exciting guests, so don’t forget to subscribe.”