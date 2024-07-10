One Tree Hill alum Tyler Hilton is officially a “dude dad.” He and wife Megan Park announced the birth of their second child, a son, on Tuesday, July 9.

“Our family of 3 is now a family of 4!! 😭😭 @megan_park was an absolute hero carrying him while she did post production on her new movie @myoldassfilm plus press and travel to Sundance Film Fest for the premiere!” Hilton, 40, captioned his Instagram announcement. “Winnie and I were dying to meet him… and he didn’t disappoint. Maybe the coolest guy I’ve ever met! I LOVE HIM SO MUCH!! 😭😭 Being a Dad is 💯 my favorite thing I’ve ever done. Thanks Meg, Winnie, and lil Bennett for letting me be one. 🙏🏻❤️”

Park, 37, shared her own message about their son via social media on Tuesday.

“Meet Benny. We are madly in love. He is the most incredible gift and Winnie adores being a big sister,” the actress wrote. “Losing my dad at 38 weeks pregnant was…. horrific. But I think the universe knew sweet Benny would be a light to help us through.”

Both Hilton and Park shared the same photo alongside their respective captions. In the image, followers could see half of Benny’s face and it appeared that their older daughter, Winnie, was holding his hand.

The couple met in 2006 while filming the movie Charlie Bartlett and fell in love. Hilton proposed to Park in 2014 and they got married the following year. The couple welcomed daughter Winnie in February 2020.

Months later, Hilton gushed over his role as a dad, revealing that he and five fellow One Tree Hill alums created a group chat dedicated to their role as parents.

“Everyone’s so supportive,” Hilton said during a September 2020 interview with Today. “They started a One Tree Hill dad chat on Father’s Day. It was the cutest thing. … I was thinking, ‘Dude, if any of us thought we’d one day be on a Father’s Day chat together, we would’ve been like, ‘What?’ It was wild.”

Other than Hilton the chat included Chad Michael Murray, Paul Johansson, Kieren Hutchison, Lee Norris and Antwon Tanner.

“I remember when we were younger, trying to figure out how to be adults,” Hilton quipped at the time. “Now we’re figuring out how to be parents. I’m sure all of this will seem charmingly immature in 10 years. We’ll look back and laugh, ‘Look at us trying to figure out diapers!’”