The secret’s out! Tyler Hilton and Megan Park announced their first child’s arrival after keeping the actress’ pregnancy under wraps.

“Remember that project I said I was working on…?” the One Tree Hill alum, 36, captioned an Instagram photo of his baby girl’s feet on Thursday, February 6. “The one I told you was my favorite thing I’ve ever been apart of and it killed me to keep it a secret from u…?? Welp, @meganparkithere and I have kept it to ourselves long enough. Everyone… meet the newest member of our crew, our daughter, Winnie Hilton. It feels like we’ve known her our whole lives already and being her Dad the most natural thing I’ve ever done. To say I’m obsessed doesn’t quite do it justice.”

The actor went on to write, “Meg was incredible, both she and Winnie are doing great, and just like that… we’re a family!! So heads up, go ahead and click Unfollow if you’re NOT interested in seeing me go full Dad on here for awhile… cause that’s what’s going down haha. Until the next record… which even then might be a kids record!! IM OBSESSED!”

The Secret Life of the American Teenager alum, 33, added with a post of her own: “Meet Winnie. She was hidden under many jackets and piles of books on several different sets last year but now that she’s here, healthy and happy, I couldn’t wait to introduce her. @tylerhilton and I thought we understood joy, love, purpose and life before but… turns out we weren’t even close until we met Miss Winnie.”

The couple tied the knot in October 2015 in Malibu Canyon, California, following their January 2014 engagement.

“It was everything we wanted it to be and it was so nice after so many years together to finally celebrate our relationship with all of our friends and family,” the bride told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “It’s nice to have everyone we love in one place finally for all these years to celebrate our love for each other.”

