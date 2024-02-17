Madisson Hausburg gave birth to her second child with husband Ish Soto two years after suffering a stillbirth.

Hausburg, 29, delivered daughter Sunday Christina on Tuesday, February 12, sharing the news via Instagram on Saturday, February 17.

The Siesta Key star announced her pregnancy in July 2023. “One in our hearts, one in my belly,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time. “Baby number 2 due in 2024.”

In the photo, Hausburg held the couple’s late son Elliot’s remains, while Soto — whom she married in October 2021 — showed off the sonogram of the baby. “So proud of this amazingly strong mom!” he wrote via his own social media. “Can’t wait to meet baby #2! Due in 2024! #peanut.”

Hausburg previously suffered a heartbreaking pregnancy loss in December 2021. “Ish and I lost our son, Elliot Angel Soto, and I delivered him stillborn at 37 weeks,” she shared via Instagram at the time. “Instead of leaving the hospital with our beautiful baby boy, I was wheeled out with just this memory box.”

She elaborated: “It’s true what they say about there being no greater love than a mother’s love. And there is no deeper pain than losing a child. Everyday I wake up to the agonizing reality that I will never again get to hold him or kiss him in this lifetime. I am completely and utterly heartbroken. I love you, I miss you, my perfect little Elliot.”

Hausburg revealed in March 2022 that she got “the green light” to try to conceive. “Am I ready? No, I am utterly terrified,” she confessed via Instagram. “After Elliot’s death, I don’t think I will ever be truly emotionally ready to be pregnant again. But I have this deep need to be that I can’t explain. It is extremely difficult navigating motherhood without your baby. Kissing Elliot’s cold, hard urn every night is a stark contrast to kissing the soft, warm cheeks of my baby boy. There’s a hole in my heart that will never be healed, but I hold hope that motherhood won’t always look like this for me.”

The following month, Hausburg opened up about her fertility struggles.

“Trying to conceive is so hard,” she wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of a negative pregnancy test. “After Elliot died, the only hope I had left in my heart was to have a living baby someday. Seeing this negative result again … and again … rebreaks my heart all over. We got pregnant with Elliot on our first try, so this is incredibly difficult and confusing and frustrating. I really let myself get my hopes up this time.”