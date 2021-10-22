Siesta Key ceremony! Madisson Hausburg wed Ish Soto on Thursday, October 21, Us Weekly confirms.

The pregnant bride, 27, gave a glimpse of herself getting ready on her “big day” via Instagram Stories. The reality star smiled in a white robe while her hair was being styled.

As for Soto, 48, the producer reposted footage from his friends’ accounts, showing his and the Florida native’s kiss at the altar, their walk down the aisle afterward and their cake cutting.

The Siesta Key stars got engaged in August 2020. “I always imagined that when I got engaged my hair would be perfectly blown out and my nails would be done,” Hausburg captioned an Instagram selfie at the time. “But my favorite part of this photo is how raw and real it is. @ishsoto2 loves me exactly the way I am—quarantine roots, bitten nails and all! I love you to my core, Ismael Soto. I’m so lucky to spend the rest of my life with someone who reminds me every single day how strong, smart and kind I am, and that I can be anything I want in this world. You make me better. It’s not a typical fairytale, but it’s OUR fairytale.”

On his own account, the California native told his followers that the “secret [was] out,” writing, “I am beyond happy to be engaged to the most amazing and best person I’ve ever met. You make me a better man and you have changed my life in the best possible ways. I love you @madissonhaus.”

The pair announced the following year that they are expecting their first child, posing with ultrasound photos. “We are so excited!” the dad-to-be gushed in August. “I love you so much!!! You’re going to be the best mom!!!”

The expectant star showed her bare baby bump in a social media upload of her own, writing at the time, “Mom and Dad. January 1, 2022.”

Hausburg continued showing her pregnancy progress, from wearing athleisure later that same month to rocking a strapless pink dress in September.

“Mirror pics just hit different,” the MTV personality captioned an Instagram slideshow last month. “I’m 27 weeks pregnant and none of my old clothes fit me, so I’ve had to do some work on my wardrobe.”

Keep scrolling to see photos from Hausburg’s Thursday wedding to Soto.