A Siesta Key baby is on the way! Madisson Hausburg and fiancé Ish Soto are expecting their first child, Us Weekly confirms.

“We are beyond excited to finally share the news of our baby, due January 1,” the pair said in a statement on Wednesday, August 4. “We already love this little baby so much and can’t wait to meet the.”

The reality star, 27, has been vocal throughout the last two seasons of the MTV series about wanting to become a mom. During the season 3 reunion special, she revealed that Soto, 46, had popped the question.

The couple, who first met during season 1 of Siesta Key in 2019 as he was a former producer on the series, have also been open about the ups and downs in their relationship on the show. When they first began dating, her family did not approve because of the 20-year age gap.

“My relationship has been really hard just because so many people have their opinions about it,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in May ahead of season 4. “I understand that. I get that, but it’s really, really tough to put something you love and you care about out there just for everyone else to tear it down.”

The model added that it’s extremely “tough” to have everyone judging the relationship after seeing only a tiny bit of it on the show and on social media.

“I’m so grateful that people care and want to, you know, put their two cents in and have their opinions and, like, are so invested in our show. But at the same time, like, it’s really hard to put ourselves out there and then to get so much criticism in return,” she continued. “I had to put up this front, you know, like, ‘I don’t care,’ or, ‘It doesn’t bother me.’ I had to, like, double down and, like, overcompensate and say the age difference didn’t bother me at all because I felt I didn’t have anyone I could open up to, you know?”

Shortly after their engagement, Hausberg and Soto opened up about their hopes for the future.

“I don’t need to rush it,” she told Entertainment Tonight of becoming a mom. “But yeah, it’s definitely still a conversation and something that is going to happen for sure.” Soto added, “I’m looking forward to it. I think Madisson’s going to be an amazing mother and I couldn’t have asked for a better partner.”

