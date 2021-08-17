‘Siesta Key’ Cast’s Dating Histories: A Guide to Who’s Hooked Up With Who

Finding love on the beach! Since its 2017 debut on MTV, Siesta Key has featured hookups, breakups, makeups and everything in between.

When the show debuted, Alex Kompothecras was at the center. He was introduced as the most popular guy in the Florida town and had worked his charm on many of the women in the area. Before the show began filming, he had a relationship with his lifelong friend Madisson Hausburg and went on to date Juliette Porter and Kelsey Owens before settling down and starting a family with Alyssa Salerno.

Madisson, for her part, had an up-and-down journey of her own, dating Brandon Gomes until he cheated. She eventually settled down with the last person anyone expected: the show’s former producer Ish Soto who is 20 years older than her.

“It’s been a really, really tough journey with, like, social media and just, like, having everyone, you know, constantly tear something that you cherish so much,” Madisson told Us Weekly exclusively in May 2021. “It’s really tough. I mean, I’m so grateful that people care and want to, you know, put their two cents in and have their opinions and, like, are so invested in our show. But at the same time, like, it’s really hard to put ourselves out there and then to get so much criticism in return.”

Over the course of the show, fans saw her get emotional when talking about the couple’s future with her family, who didn’t always support the relationship. Eventually, her parents came around and the twosome got engaged in 2020, but had a difficult time planning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a struggle for sure,” she said at the time. “It’s weird to plan a wedding. We can’t have, you know, groups of a hundred people. I wouldn’t feel comfortable with that. And I know he wouldn’t. So it’s tough to plan the dream wedding when you’re in COVID.”

After a season of talking about how much she couldn’t wait to become a mother, Madisson announced her first pregnancy in August 2021.

Scroll through the gallery below for a breakdown of everyone who’s dated on Siesta Key: