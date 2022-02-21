Ready for forever! Siesta Key‘s Chloe Trautman and Chris Long are married following their November 2021 engagement.

The 26-year-old reality star was joined by Juliette Porter, Madisson Hausburg and more for the Sunday, February 20, ceremony, all of whom shared footage from the big day on social media.

“Such a dream. I love you both,” Hausburg, 27, captioned an Instagram Story of the bride and groom dancing at their outdoor reception.

Nearly one month prior, Trautman — who has since changed her name on social media to Chloe Long — gushed over the love she felt from her friends while celebrating her bridal shower. “Had the most magical day celebrating with all my favorite ladies! Thank you to my best friend and matron of honor @kenzielautenschlager for helping throw the most incredible shower filled with so much love. I love you💖,” she captioned a January Instagram slideshow, which featured snaps of a flowery white cake, a neon ring-shaped light fixture and pink and purple balloons.

The MTV personality announced her engagement in November 2021 after Long proposed during a hike in Utah.

“Yesterday I said YES to my soulmate in Fairyland🤍🧚,” she wrote via Instagram at the time, showing off her emerald ring. “Chris took us on an 8.2 mile loop trail that was the hardest thing I have ever done in my life -mentally and physically. The emotional release after finishing this hike was indescribable. As I was standing at the overlook reflecting over all the emotions I felt throughout this hike, I heard Chris say my name and I turned around and there he was down on one knee.”

Trautman joked that both she and her now-husband “blacked out” as he popped the question. “I remember breaking down in tears and saying how crazy this is! He asked me to marry him and I said YES!” she continued. “From the moment I met Chris I knew he was The One. I am in a state of pure bliss and I can’t believe I get to spend my life with my best friend!!!”

The Concept by Chloe creator ended her reveal on an inspiring note: “If I can send any message it’s to never stop falling in love with yourself, life, and your soulmate. Love is limitless, infinite, and always always always possible!”

Ahead of her wedding day, Trautman shared a handful of romantic photos with Long, gushing via Instagram, “Forever will never be long enough🤍.”

Trautman was an original cast member on Siesta Key but announced in January 2021 that she “decided to take a step back from filming,” claiming via her Instagram Story that the experience became “extremely toxic.” Four months later, she opened up about her brief exit from the show.

“This season was really intense for me and I was faced [with] a lot of situations that were really difficult for me,” she told Us Weekly exclusively of season 4 in May 2021, explaining that viewers would understand her choice better once the new episodes aired. “It’s a pretty big shock to everyone. And it was a big shock to the cast members as well.”

Porter, 24, supported her costar’s move at the time, telling Us: “She decided to completely control herself, her reactions [and] how she handles the situations in a toxic environment. And I believe that that’s true strength. How you handle yourself in an environment like that and who you want to be, how you want people to view you in that setting is what’s really important.”

