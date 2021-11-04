Off the market! Siesta Key star Chloe Trautman is engaged to boyfriend Chris Long.

“Yesterday I said YES to my soulmate in Fairyland,” the reality star, 25, captioned an Instagram slideshow from Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah on Thursday, November 4. “Chris took us on an 8.2 mile loop trail that was the hardest thing I have ever done in my life -mentally and physically. The emotional release after finishing this hike was indescribable. As I was standing at the overlook reflecting over all the emotions I felt throughout this hike, I heard Chris say my name and I turned around and there he was down on one knee. We both kind of blacked out and I remember breaking down in tears and saying how crazy this is! He asked me to marry him and I said YES!”

Trautman continued, “From the moment I met Chris I knew he was the one. I am in a state of pure bliss and I can’t believe I get to spend my life with my best friend!!! We’ve been calling friends and family all morning and seeing everyone’s reactions fills us both with so much love. I am still in shock and don’t really know how to end this post so I’ll end it with this — LOVE is the most powerful force on the planet! When you lead with love anything is possible.”

She also explained the meaning behind the ring, which is an emerald rather than a diamond.

“Emeralds are associated with the heart chakra and hold many metaphysical properties some which include compassion, balance, wisdom, patience and universal love. And those who are close to me know I have been obsessed with emeralds for quite sometime now. This ring holds so much love,” the Concept by Chloe founder explained. “If I can send any message it’s to never stop falling in love with yourself, life, and your soulmate. Love is limitless, infinite, and always always always possible!”

Since Siesta Key debuted on MTV in 2017, Trautman has kept her personal life private but chose to introduce her boyfriend on Instagram in May.

“Words can’t describe this feeling. Catawaba Falls, you take my breath away,” she wrote alongside vacation photos of the couple at the time.

“There’s a certain magic kissing you @chloetrautman,” he wrote on his own account. “It’s as if time stops and nothing else matters in the world. Words can’t even come close to describe what we’ve experienced and continue to experience together. Seeing you spread so much love and light to everyone you come across fills my heart with joy. I’m quickly adapting to a public, but private life with you and I am excited to embark on this new adventure. I love you.”

