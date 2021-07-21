Taking the next step? Fans sure think so. On Wednesday, July 20, Chloe Trautman shared a new photo of her and boyfriend Christopher Long with a suspicious caption.

“Here’s to squishing our noses together forever,” the Siesta Key star, 25, captioned a kissing photo of the duo in Mexico together. He commented on the pic, “I am the luckiest guy in the world. I love you so much.”

Following the post, fans flooded the comments section with “Congratulations” and questioned whether they’re engaged. One even claimed that in one photo, you can see a ring on her left hand. However, Us Weekly can confirm that he hasn’t popped the question — yet.

Trautman has been private about her dating life from the start of Siesta Key in 2017. However, the Concept by Chloe founder chose to go public with the entrepreneur in May, sharing multiple photos of the pair while they were on vacation together.

That same month, he opened up about their bond on his own Instagram.

“There’s a certain magic kissing you @chloetrautman,” he began in a May 30 post. “It’s as if time stops and nothing else matters in the world. Words can’t even come close to describe what we’ve experienced and continue to experience together. Seeing you spread so much love and light to everyone you come across fills my heart with joy. I’m quickly adapting to a public, but private life with you and I am excited to embark on this new adventure. I love you.”

Long added, “And may everyone reading this never give up on love.”

Earlier this month, the pair snapped photos in front of a Cabo San Lucas sunset. “SUNsets with you LIGHT up my SOUL,” she captioned a still of the duo on July 11. He remarked in the comments, “I Watched Titanic on the plane. That story ended sad. This one won’t.”

Although Trautman’s life was chronicled during the first three seasons of Siesta Key, she chose to step away during this season. “I decided to take a step back from filming because it became extremely toxic,” she wrote via Instagram Stories in January. “I am unwilling to put my journey and my happiness on the line for fame and money.”

Her brief exit played out on the show, with her skipping the cast trip to The Grenadines, letting her friends know that it wasn’t a healthy environment for her to be in. She returned later in the season.

“I, for a brief period of time, wanted to run from it because I was almost like, ‘OK, if I can just remove this out of my life, then I don’t have to deal with it,'” the reality star told Us Weekly exclusively in May about her exit. “I went through a pretty big transformation and I’ve really done some inner work. When we first started filming, the patterns of who I’ve been in the past came right up, right away. So, to just work through [and] not fall into the same old patterns of getting involved in the negative talk about others and all of that, it was really challenging.”